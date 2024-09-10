Marvel Announces New Prequel Comic Series for Disney+’s Upcoming “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Animated Series

The upcoming animated show is coming to Disney+ next year. Before its release, fans can experience Spidey stories in the new prequel comic series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Prequel:

Marvel Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Releasing in December, this five issue series leads directly into the new Disney+ show of the same name.

The new Spider-series is written by Christos Gage and drawn by Eric Gapstur.

Throughout the series, readers will be introduced to young Peter Parker, his friends, and some of the iconic villain’s Spider-Man fans know and love. It will also kick start some of the amazing adventures fans will catch in the new animated series.

In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is discovering what it means to be a hero. In the new story, fans can expect homages to Spider-Man’s earliest comic book stories. Readers will see the hero discover his powers, learn how to use them, and develop his iconic superhero identity. In addition to surviving Freshman year, Peter Park will have to navigate becoming a crime-fighting hero. The series promises to surprise fans.

Gage shared his excitement for the upcoming comic, stating "I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits… And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 will be released on December 11th. You can preorder the upcoming comic at your local comic book shop today.

Check out Leonardo Romero's cover below:

About Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man TV-Series:

The animated series, which does not yet have a release date, was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The title was updated to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man last December. The new series will explore Peter Parker’s origin story, featuring a radioactive spider that came through one of Doctor Strange’s portals. The series will also feature Colman Domingo voicing Norman Osborn and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was shared that Spider-Man will experience a “journey unlike we’ve seen before.”

