Event Recap / Video: Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience Brings the MCU to the Hollywood Bowl

This past weekend in Los Angeles, California, the world-famous Hollywood Bowl hosted two nights of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience. Below are some video highlights of the event plus a breakdown of what attendees got to see and hear.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you’ll see general highlights from throughout the concert, including the introduction by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and moments that show off the incredible glow-with-the-show technology and projection effects.

Watch Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience HIGHLIGHTS at the Hollywood Bowl:

And in the second video below, you can hear composer Michael Giacchino’s full theme music for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due to hit theaters next summer. This performance was the big surprise at the end of the show this past weekend.

Watch NEW "Fantastic Four: First Steps" Theme | Live Performance At The Hollywood Bowl:

Rewinding time a bit, here’s what the Hollywood Bowl’s marquee looked like out on Highland Avenue as we approached the venue.

And here are a handful of photos of the merchandise stand, which offered apparel, posters, and other items emblazoned with the logo and key are from Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience.

Then one we had taken our seats in the Hollywood Bowl’s amphitheater itself we found that same logo and key art project on the venue’s giant screens, along with information about the orchestra.

Upon entry we were also provided with glow-with-the-show bracelets much like the ones that were utilized at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Check out the first video above to see them in action during the show.

While we waited for the concert to begin, Marvel Studios trivia played on the screens as well.

And then when the show started, a video played on the screens paying tribute to Marvel superhero creators Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko. Then Kevin Feige gave his intro (as seen in the first video above) and then presented conductor Gustavo Dudamel with his very own “Vibranium” baton. He seemed very moved.

In the above video you can see how the concert was essentially a “greatest hits” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with segments focusing on individual superheroes and teams, plus the larger story beats of the Infinity Saga. Below are some still images of the Iron Man and Captain America segments.

Peggy Carter and Thor also got their moments to shine.

Evil villains like Loki had segments dedicated to their MCU antics.

Doctor Strange continued the trend, with the projection effects around the Hollywood Bowl’s proscenium further accentuating the scenes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp led into Spider-Man.

And Spider-Man gave way to Captain Marvel.

Black Panther received an especially warm welcome, with that segment coming across as an extended tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

After Black Panther we got a tease for Thanos and then the show went into its intermission.

The second half of the concert was basically split between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. One particularly cool effect was how the Infinity Gauntlet was represented in the projection effects, and each Infinity Stone was filled in as Thanos collected them in the ongoing story on-screen.

Black Widow also received her time in the spotlight, followed by a transition into the climactic film of the Infinity Saga.

Overall I thought this show was jaw-droppingly well-put-together, with the glow-with-the-show and projection effects combining for a truly memorable experience, not to mention the fireworks that closed out the show and the scores from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most talented composers, conducted and performed by some of the most skilled musicians in the world.

For additional information on this past weekend’s Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience, be sure to visit the Hollywood Bowl’s official website. And as more information is released about the just-announced upcoming world tour for the experience, we’ll be sure to share it right here at LaughingPlace.com.