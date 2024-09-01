Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience” to Tour the World Next Year

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience took place at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, and it was revealed that the concert experience will be heading on a world tour next year.

  • We had the chance to attend Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night.
  • Prior to the performances, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige came on stage to reveal that the experience attendees were about to enjoy would also be spread around the world.
  • Next year, it will be performed by orchestras around the world as it goes on a world tour.

  • Follow along with our X thread from the evening (embedded below), where you can see and hear the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra perform some of the many iconic themes from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

