“Fall Guys” Teases New Spider-Man Collaboration

The popular multiplayer, free-to-play game teased the Marvel character in a new post.

Fall in Style:

  • Fall Guys’ official X account has shared a teaser for a new Marvel collaboration coming to the game.
  • Featuring a victory crown covered in spider web, it seems safe to assume that the new addition to the game will involve Spider-Man.
  • While the addition to the game is probably a cosmetic skin players can use to show off their love for the superhero, it is unknown what exactly this skin looks like.
  • Earlier this summer, Fall Guys released several Marvel cosmetics for MCU and comic book fans to use in the Blunderdome. We now have a taste of what’s to come in this continued partnership.
  • Fall Guys is an Epic Games owned online multiplayer game. Players compete in obstacle course-like challenges until there is one player left.
  • You can download Fall Guys for free on all major game consoles, mobile devices, and PC.
  • Check out the X post below:

