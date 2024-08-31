“Fall Guys” Teases New Spider-Man Collaboration

The popular multiplayer, free-to-play game teased the Marvel character in a new post.
Fall in Style:
- Fall Guys’ official X account has shared a teaser for a new Marvel collaboration coming to the game.
- Featuring a victory crown covered in spider web, it seems safe to assume that the new addition to the game will involve Spider-Man.
- While the addition to the game is probably a cosmetic skin players can use to show off their love for the superhero, it is unknown what exactly this skin looks like.
- Earlier this summer, Fall Guys released several Marvel cosmetics for MCU and comic book fans to use in the Blunderdome. We now have a taste of what’s to come in this continued partnership.
- Fall Guys is an Epic Games owned online multiplayer game. Players compete in obstacle course-like challenges until there is one player left.
- You can download Fall Guys for free on all major game consoles, mobile devices, and PC.
- Check out the X post below:
