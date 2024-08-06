“Fall Guys” Teases New “Lilo & Stitch” Collaboration

The whimsical online multiplayer game, which has showcased cosmetics from Marvel, Star Wars and Disney before, is teasing an upcoming collaboration with the hit animated movie.
What’s Happening:
- Epic Games’ Fall Guys is teasing an upcoming crossover with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.
- The X post, which reads “Get ready for something out of this world,” features Stitch’s iconic ears peeking out behind a surfboard.
- No information on what exactly will be added to the game has been revealed, but it’s safe to assume there will be a Stitch costume available to players of the battle royale game.
- Fall Guys is an online-multiplayer game that allows players to compete in obstacle course rounds to become the last player standing.
- The free-to-play game is available on all major game consoles and PC. The family-friendly game does have micro-transactions for cosmetics and Season Passes.
- Check out the X post below:
