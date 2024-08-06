“Fall Guys” Teases New “Lilo & Stitch” Collaboration

The whimsical online multiplayer game, which has showcased cosmetics from Marvel, Star Wars and Disney before, is teasing an upcoming collaboration with the hit animated movie.

Epic Games’ Fall Guys is teasing an upcoming crossover with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

The X post

No information on what exactly will be added to the game has been revealed, but it’s safe to assume there will be a Stitch costume available to players of the battle royale game.

is an online-multiplayer game that allows players to compete in obstacle course rounds to become the last player standing. The free-to-play game is available on all major game consoles and PC. The family-friendly game does have micro-transactions for cosmetics and Season Passes.

Get ready for something out of this world…🤭 pic.twitter.com/qU3bgiHUIm — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 6, 2024

