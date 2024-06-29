New Hulk Cosmetics Have Smashed Their Way Into “Fall Guys”

The multi-player obstacle course inspired battle royale game welcomes Marvel’s gamma giant.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Games shared a brand new clip celebrating the release of the new Hulk themed Fall Guys skins to their X account.
- The Epic Games owned battle royal game Fall Guys introduces this second set of six new Marvel cosmetics coming to the game this summer. Thor and Jane Foster became available earlier this month.
- Hulk and World Breaker Hulk are available to purchase now in the in-game store.
- Make sure you pick up the gamma powered skins soon, as the Fall Guys store refreshes with new items frequently.
- In addition to the Hulk, Captain America and Sam Wilson will fall into the Blunderdome on July 4th.
- Checkout the full release trailer below:
