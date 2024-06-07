“Star Wars: Outlaws” Releases Footage From Upcoming Game, More To Be Revealed at Ubisoft Forward

Star Wars: Outlaws is coming, along with a preview from Ubisoft.

What’s Happening:

  • A glimpse at the gameplay and open world of the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws has been released today.
  • The 45 second look at the upcoming title is also in coordination with Ubisoft Forward.

  • Ubisoft Forward will be held on June 10th at 12pm PT, where more details about the title are set to be released.
  • Star Wars: Outlaws is set to be released this coming August.

