“Star Wars: Outlaws” Releases Footage From Upcoming Game, More To Be Revealed at Ubisoft Forward

Star Wars: Outlaws is coming, along with a preview from Ubisoft.
What’s Happening:
- A glimpse at the gameplay and open world of the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws has been released today.
- The 45 second look at the upcoming title is also in coordination with Ubisoft Forward.
- Ubisoft Forward will be held on June 10th at 12pm PT, where more details about the title are set to be released.
- Star Wars: Outlaws is set to be released this coming August.
