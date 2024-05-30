New Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game Announced by Fantasy Flight Games

Today Fantasy Flight Games revealed its new Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game.

What’s happening:

Today a new Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game was announced by Fantasy Flight Games. This is a standalone product that does not require previous versions of the game to play. However, if you happen to own the original edition of the game, you can combine the elements from that game with this one to make your own unique experience.

The galaxy deck in the Clone Wars Edition has 90 brand-new cards, split into a mixture of 30 Republic, 30 Separatist, and 30 neutral.

The Clone Wars Edition will be released in August, and is a follow-up to last year’s Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game from Fantasy Flight Games.

What they’re saying:

Fantasy Flight Games: “Fantasy Flight Games is proud to announce the Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game! This edition pits the Galactic Republic against the Separatist Confederacy and functions as a standalone product that can also be combined with the original. Command iconic characters from the Clone Wars era such as battle droids, clone troopers, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi as you fight to determine the fate of the Republic!”

“Fantasy Flight Games is proud to announce the Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game! This edition pits the Galactic Republic against the Separatist Confederacy and functions as a standalone product that can also be combined with the original. Command iconic characters from the Clone Wars era such as battle droids, clone troopers, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi as you fight to determine the fate of the Republic!” “In this edition, the conflict is between the Galactic Republic and the Separatist Confederacy. Just like in the original edition, each player begins the game with a starter deck of 10 cards. In the Republic’s case, they begin with two Clone Troopers, seven Republic Shuttles, and a single Jedi Knight. On the Separatist side, you’ll find two B1 Battle Droids, seven Separatist Shuttles, and a Dark Side Agent. These starter decks have the same distribution of effects and abilities as the starter decks of the original edition, but that’s where the one-to-one similarities end.”

Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game – Clone Wars is available for pre-order at Asmodee. For additional details and images be sure to visit the official Fantasy Flight Games website.