Meet the Witches of “Agatha All Along” in Newly Released Featurette

Get ready to meet the witches of Agatha All Along in a new featurette shared by Marvel.

What’s Happening:

In the newest peek at the upcoming Disney+ Agatha All Along , we’re introduced to the witches that will be assisting Agatha in her quest.

, we’re introduced to the witches that will be assisting Agatha in her quest. The witches we meet in the featurette include: Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Patti LuPone’s Lilia has visions, Ali Ahn’s Alice is getting in-touch with her dormant powers, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer is a sarcastic alchemist and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio is “some kind of badass.”

Watch the new featurette for yourself below.

Another recently released featurette

In Agatha All Along , the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.