Meet the Witches of “Agatha All Along” in Newly Released Featurette

Get ready to meet the witches of Agatha All Along in a new featurette shared by Marvel.

What’s Happening:

  • In the newest peek at the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along, we’re introduced to the witches that will be assisting Agatha in her quest.
  • The witches we meet in the featurette include:
    • Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale
    • Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver
    • Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart
    • Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu
    • Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal
  • Patti LuPone’s Lilia has visions, Ali Ahn’s Alice is getting in-touch with her dormant powers, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer is a sarcastic alchemist and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio is “some kind of badass.”
  • Watch the new featurette for yourself below.

  • Another recently released featurette gave us an introduction to Joe Locke’s mysterious “teen” character.
  • In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
  • The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
