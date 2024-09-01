Meet the Witches of “Agatha All Along” in Newly Released Featurette

Get ready to meet the witches of Agatha All Along in a new featurette shared by Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- In the newest peek at the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along, we’re introduced to the witches that will be assisting Agatha in her quest.
- The witches we meet in the featurette include:
- Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale
- Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver
- Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart
- Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu
- Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal
- Patti LuPone’s Lilia has visions, Ali Ahn’s Alice is getting in-touch with her dormant powers, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer is a sarcastic alchemist and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio is “some kind of badass.”
- Watch the new featurette for yourself below.
- Another recently released featurette gave us an introduction to Joe Locke’s mysterious “teen” character.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now