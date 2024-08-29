New Look At “Agatha All Along” Reveals New Details About Joe Locke’s Mysterious Character

A new look at Agatha All Along has been revealed…but more questions lie ahead.

In the newest peek at the upcoming Disney+ Agatha All Along , we receive details about Joe Locke’s “Teen” character.

, we receive details about Joe Locke’s “Teen” character. His identity being kept under wraps, the character reveals he is Agatha’s biggest fan, helping to break her out of her curse (which was placed on her at the end of WandaVision

However, when he goes to reveal his name…something stops him.

Little is known about the intricacies of the plot, which makes it all the more exciting!

The cast was recently on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to sing the first new song created for the series.

Agatha All Along debuts September 18th with two episodes on Disney+.

