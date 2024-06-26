Letitia Wright Teases a Return as Shuri in an Upcoming “Black Panther” Project

Actress Letitia Wright has teased a potential return as Black Panther’s Shuri during an appearance on The View, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

While promoting her new film, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot on The View , Wright was asked about her future in the Marvel

on , Wright was asked about her future in the Host Sunny Hostin asked, “There are some new Avenger movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it.”

movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it.” Wright was taken aback by the question and carefully chose her words while answering, saying, “If it’s, uh, let’s just say, let’s just say… I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her.”

When asked if a third installment of Black Panther was in the works, Wright teased, “There’s a lot coming up.”