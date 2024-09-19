New Fortnite x Marvel Variant Comic Covers Will Drop This November

Fortnite’s epic collaboration with the comic company is coming to life outside of the mega-popular video game.

Variant Cover Collab:

Marvel

In this season, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Coming this November, the new variant covers will feature special crossover outfits that fuse Fortnite’s original characters with Marvel icons.

These include Peelverine (Peely and Wolverine), Meowtooth (Sabretooth and Meowscles), Captain Jones (Agent Jones and Captain America), and Ghost Ri-Durr (Ghost Rider and Durr Burger). Drawn by Iban Coello, Afu Cha, and Epic Games (Creator of Fortnite), these new covers can be unlocked as special in-game loading screens for those that purchase the variant comics.

On Sale 11/6

Avengers #20 – Marvel Fortnite Captain Jones Variant Cover by Epic Games

X-Men #7 – Marvel Fortnite Meowtooth Variant Cover by Afu Chan

On Sale 11/20

Wolverine #3 – Marvel Fortnite Peelverine Variant Cover by Iban Coello

On Sale 11/27

Spirits of Vengeance #3 – Marvel Fortnite Ghost Ri-Durr Variant Cover by Afu Chan

Those interested in picking up these variant cover comics can preorder the editions at their local comic shop today.

Fortnite is a free-to-play, multiplayer, online game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

