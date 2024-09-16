Iron Man Mark 45 Skin Flies into Fortnite Tomorrow

In this season of the online, multiplayer game, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island. Now a new hero is dropping from the Battle Bus.

Tony Stark is Back:

Fortnite’s official X

In the short video clip, players get a sneak peak at the new cosmetic including a new back bling and pickaxe.

Releasing tomorrow in Fortnite’s in-game store, fans of the MCU and comic book icon can join the battle dressed as their favorite superhero.

The Iron Man Mark 45 skin will be available to purchase for 1500 V-Bucks (around $14). Additionally, players can pick up an Iron Man Mark 45 cosmetic bundle. Priced at 2500 V-Bucks (around $22), the bundle includes the new Iron Man skin, the Energy Collector back bling, the Mark 45 Energy Blades pickaxe, a weapon wrap, and an instrument.

This is not the first time Tony Stark has made an appearance in the Battle Royale game. Back in Chapter 2, a variant of the superhero was available in the Battle Pass.

This new Iron Man skin features a hexagonal outline design, which fans will recognize from the character's appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Tomorrow also marks the release of a new set of Story Quests, titled I Am Iron Man. The superhero is hinted at playing a large role in taking down Dr. Doom.

Make sure you don't miss this new cosmetic set, part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom.

Fortnite is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

