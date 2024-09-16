Marvel’s Black Cat Claws Her Way into Fortnite

As a part of Fortnite: Absolute Doom, the in-game item shop has enlisted another one of Marvel’s iconic characters.

New Super Cosmetics:

Fortnite has announced on X

The iconic Spider-Man thief known as Felicia Hardy also releases with a brand new set of cat-like accessories for a sleek look.

Players can pick up the Black Cat Bundle. At a price of 2300 V-Bucks (Around $21), players will add the Black Cat Skin, Cat’s Pack backbling, Bad Luck Claws pickaxe, Cat’s Track weapon wrap, and The Black Cat Fortnite Festival guitar to their locker. Purchasing the bundle saves players 1300 V-Bucks (Around $13).

Fans only interested in certain items from the bundle can purchase them separately. The Black Cat skin and backbling runs for 1500 V-Bucks (Around $14), the Bad Luck Claws pickaxe sits at 800 V-Bucks (Around $7), the Cat’s Track weapon skin is valued at 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50), and The Black Cat guitar runs for 800 V-Bucks.

Fortnite’s in-game marketplace refreshes daily, so make sure you pick up these Marvel items while you can.

Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale style game available on all major gaming systems and PC. This season of the free-to-play game, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Read More Fortnite: