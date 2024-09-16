Day of Doom — New Marvel Limited Time Game Mode Coming to Fortnite Tomorrow

The Marvel action is kicking up again in this season of Fortnite. The new, limited time gamemode will allow players to team-up for a fight of good and evil.

Day of Doom:

Fortnite has announced on X

In this season, titled Absolute Doom, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

The new gamemode will split players into two separate teams. With a max of 16 players a team, you’ll be assigned to either Doom’s Henchmen or Avengers. Doom’s Henchmen must work together to collect six Arcane Artifacts. Once completed, Avengers team members will no longer respawn after being eliminated. To win, you must eliminate all of the heroes. Avengers are on the defensive. Each one of Doom’s Henchmen will have a large number of shared respawns, which, once depleted, will allow the Avengers to eliminate the henchmen for good. Keep the henchmen from collecting the artifacts and deplete their army to win.

Players of Fortnite may recognize this game, as it is very similar to the Endgame limited-time mode that was released back in season 8. In that mode, the Chitauri had a total of 150 respawns, so it is expected to be similar in Day of Doom.

