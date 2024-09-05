Become Dr. Doom — Fortnite: Absolute Doom Unveils New Quests, Cosmetics, and Weapons in Latest Update

In an over 6 gigabyte update to the game, Fortnite: Absolute Doom has continued its Marvel-themed season with brand new weapons, skins, and quests to aid players in their fight against Dr. Doom and his allies Mysterio and Emma Frost. In this season, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Fortnite is ramping up its Marvel offerings as the story of this season is picking up. Hope, who was chosen by Pandora’s Box to protect the Battle Royale island, has created a new team consisting of Marvel’s mightiest heroes. In an attempt to stop Dr. Doom from creating his all-powerful armor and destroying the island as we know it, players can collect brand new weapons.

Shuri’s Black Panther Claws

This new epic rarity item allows for close range, melee attacks as well as the ability to pounce and supercharge. When using the new weapon, players will be highlighted in a purple aura, showcasing the power of the superhero.

Gameplay of Shuri's Black Panther Claws 🔥 pic.twitter.com/70P074xqcb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 4, 2024

Doom Armor

This weapon, which can be found at the new Isle of Doom point of interest, is less of a weapon and more of a transformation. When interacting with the cauldron, players will respawn from the sky as Dr. Doom himself. With four incredibly powerful abilities, which includes both attacks and movement, players who are lucky enough to find this cauldron will be equipped with 500 health and 500 shield. However, no items can be picked up afterwards, making healing impossible. This mythic weapon can only be obtained by one player per match. The Isle of Doom has only a 5% chance of spawning on the island, which replaces Loot Island when available.

Gwenpool’s Dual Micro SMGs

At Reckless Railways, players can purchase the Mythic variant of the Dual Micro SMGs. Talking to Gwenpool’s NPC will allow players to purchase the ultra-powerful weapon for 600 Gold Bars. They can only be purchased by one person per game, so make sure you prioritize grabbing these at the beginning of a match if you want them.

Other updates to the game include the reveal of the last four pages of Bonus Rewards. Players will have to continue leveling up to unlock these Marvel character variant cosmetics. With a new Shuri-exclusive look, players will have the opportunity to unlock her Wakanda Royal Shuri skin along with a Pickaxe, V-Bucks, and a loading screen.

For the other three pages, matching styles of different Marvel characters can be unlocked. The new styles include:

Arcane Burn:

Emma Frost, Shuri, Captain Jones, War Machine, and Gwenpool

Cold Sorcery:

Captain Jones, Gwenpool, Shuri, War Machine, and Emma Frost

Doomforged:

War Machine, Emma Frost, Gwenpool, Captain Jones, and Shuri

Additionally, players are now able to participate in Doom Quests to unlock the Doom Skin, Fist of Doom Glider, Doomblade Pickaxe, Doom’s Cloak Back Bling, a Doom-themed weapon wrap and a loading screen.

These game-changing additions are available now to all players. With several months left of Chapter 5 Season 4, players can expect additional Marvel-themed weapons, item-shop skins, and more arriving in the game. Fortnite is a free-to-play online Battle Royale game available on all major gaming systems and PC.

