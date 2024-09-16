Fortnite: Absolute Doom — Isle of Doom Spawn Rate Up to 30%

After fan demand, Fortnite has increased the likelihood players will encounter the popular Loot Island alternative.

Get Ready for More Doom:

Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, the game announced they would increase the spawn rate of the floating island up until tomorrow’s V31.20 update. As of today, the spawn rate is up to 30%.

The Isle of Doom appears later in matches. Similar to Loot Island, this rift location will require players to claim the island. However, players who claim Isle of Doom will be given the ability to transform into Dr. Doom himself. Boasting 500 health and 500 shield, players can use all of the supervillains incredible powers as they fight for the Victory Royale.

When Isle of Doom first launched, it only had a 5% spawn rate, prompting players to feel like they were missing out on a core part of the Marvel

Tomorrow's update includes a brand new Limited Time Mode called Day of Doom.

Additionally, the new Iron Man Mark 45 cosmetic skin

