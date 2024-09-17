“I am Iron Man” — The Tech Savy Superhero Joins The Battle in Part 5 of Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Story Quests

We are back for week 5 of Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Story Quest series. In this season, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Throughout the first three sets of Story Quests, titled Are We Doomed…?, Heroes Assemble, and Shuri’s Invention, players learned that Doom is attempting to “cleanse” the island of its impurities and make himself ruler. His plan requires him to curate armor specifically designed to harness the chaotic and untamable power of Pandora’s Box. After uniting with some of Marvel’s mightiest heroes, players trained with some of their powerful weapons, worked with Shuri, AKA Black Panther, to come up with a plan to pull Doom out of hiding, and test that plan on Doombot. Using rift recalibrators, players attempted to capture Doombot, but Dr. Doom’s allies thwarted our plan. In set four, The Illusionist, players were tasked with breaking Mysterio’s mental manipulations and taking him down. After a successful fight, players will still need to take out Emma Frost before we get the chance to take down Doom for good.

This week’s story quests are titled I am Iron Man, which brings the technologically savvy superhero into the battle. Fans of the superhero can pick up the new Iron Man Mark 45 cosmetic pack, which also launched with today’s update.

With six stages, we are going to break down how to complete this week’s Story Quests as we explore the unfolding fable in this Marvel-ous season. Reminder: Always track your quests so map indicators will appear when available.

Talk to Iron Man About His Equipment – A pretty straightforward challenge, especially if you track your quests. Just north of Grim Gate, you’ll find Iron Man. Simply talk to him to complete this Story Quest. Players will learn that Iron Man heard about the fight against Dr. Doom, and to show his support he has spread Stark industries tech all over the island. Jones will then chime in, excited about Tony Stark’s return to the battle, he will talk about the prophecy from The Oracle. Maybe Iron Man is the hero that is set to take down Doom.

Search a Stark Industry Chest – This is also a fairly straightforward task. Throughout the map, new Stark Mobile Armory drop sites have appeared. With only 6 chests throughout the map, you’ll need to be strategic about where you land. The six sites include both windmill landmarks, north of The Cemetery, North of Coastal Columns, Northwest of Dumpenhausen, East of Ship It! Station, and East of Pea Bois HQ. You can also check out a more detailed map of all the locations below. After opening one of the chests, you’ll be prompted to complete your next task.

(Map from Gamerant)

Hit Opponents with Stark Weapons from a Total Combined Distance – Using either Iron Man’s Combat Kit, Stark Industries Energy Rifle, or Iron Man’s Flight Kit, players will have to hit opponents from a distance adding up to 500. So, if you are 20 meters away from an opponent and you land a shot, it will add 20 to your score to complete this challenge. This does not need to be completed in a single match, but if you have Iron Man’s Combat Kit, stay as far away as possible from your opponents while still being locked onto them and you’ll complete this quickly. The hardest part is acquiring one of these weapons.

Fly Over Castle Doom with Iron Man’s Flight Kit – This one is a pain to complete if I’m being 100% honest. You’ll need to acquire Iron Man’s Flight Kit, which can be picked up only through Stark Industries Chests or Iron Man’s Armory. Iron Man’s Armory is a mid match drop that lands on the various Stark Industries drop sites throughout the map. However, being able to access one is never guaranteed. After collecting Iron Man’s Flight Kit, you’ll need to use it to fly over Doom’s Castle for 300 meters, which is in the far Northeastern portion of the map. This means it often ends up in the storm. Once you do have Iron Man’s Flight Kit and have access to Doom’s Castle, this challenge is easy to complete. It is, unfortunately, just playing until you get the perfect storm. Jones and Hope hop on a call to inform you that Tony Stark has given Hope a gift to help take down Emma Frost. Jones also points out the strong signal he is receiving from the rift recalibrators located around Doom’s domain.

Destroy Objects with Iron Man’s Combat Kit or War Machine’s Arsenal – It is, honestly, easier to grab War Machine’s Arsenal to complete this quest (It can be found in Doom and Avengers chests, which are far more common), but both of the weapons work for this challenge. This is pretty straightforward as well, just attack buildings, trees, chests, or anything else that can be destroyed. Demolish 25 items to complete this Story Quest.

Damage Vehicles With the Unibeam while Flying – This is another incredibly frustrating challenge. The Unibeam is only available to players who have both Iron Man’s Flying Kit and Iron Man’s Combat Kit. What I recommend doing is landing right by Iron Man and purchasing the Iron Man Combat Kit from him. He only carries one so you’ll have to land right by him and be equipped with 600 gold. Afterwards, run down the hill and hope you are first to the Stark Industries chest at the drop site. You may luck out and get both right away. I was not so lucky. If you are unsuccessful at acquiring both weapons, you’ll need to either take down other players and hope they drop what you need or cross your fingers for an Iron Man’s Armory drop at one of the drop sites. This will take you some time unless you are lucky. Once you have both in your inventory, simply find a car, fly, and hit the car with the Unibeam. You’ll need to deal 180 damage, which is easily accomplished in one hit. After completing this challenge, Jones and Hope will get on the call excited about the new tech we’ve tested. Hope declares we are almost ready to take out Emma Frost, she just wants to iron (hehe) out a few contingencies before we head to battle.

And that’s it for the I am Iron Man Story Quests. While most of this week's story consisted of trying out new weapons and preparing for battle, the new Iron Man items are incredibly fun to play with. Next week we will be back to play through the next part, Diamond in the Raft. Sounds like it might be time to take down Emma Frost and be that much closer to taking back the Battle Royale island from Dr. Doom.

Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, free-to-play game available on all major gaming systems and PC.

