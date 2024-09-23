Celebrate the Health Benefits of Milk with Marvel on New Interactive Website

The comic company has partnered with several milk brands to help encourage kids to be strong and healthy like their favorite superheroes.

Drink Milk with Marvel:

Marvel has teamed up with 22 milk manufacturers to create MarvelMilk.com

The new interactive website celebrates the healthy benefits of enjoying a glass of milk with a new comic, recipes, and an interactive game.

The new digital comic The Blue Bonder #1 explores the story of Wyatt Hobart, an ordinary high school student who can’t quite improve his track and field race times. One day, a bottle of milk falls out of the sky, helping Wyatt set a new World record racetime with the help of his new superpowers. After realizing he can use his new super strength and agility for more than just an after school activity, the new hero declares himself The Blue Bonder. See the high schooler become a hero in The Blue Bonder #1. The comic, created in partnership with Dairy Farmers of America, highlights the health benefits that drinking milk can bring to growing kids.

Visitors of the site can also play the Spider-Man Match It Activity. The timed matching game challenges your brain by matching all 16 images from memory in 90 seconds.

You can check out the new site here

