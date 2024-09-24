Marvel Comic’s Upcoming “Storm” Ongoing Series to Debut Several New Looks for Ororo Munroe

The brand new solo saga starring Earth’s Mightiest Mutant commences next week.

Earlier this year, Marvel shared information about a new ongoing solo comic series starring Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm.

In Storm , which is promised to be a renaissance for one of Marvel’s most popular characters, readers will get a new perspective of the X-Men mutant in the From the Ashes era. The series is written by Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Lucas Werneck.

In the second issue of Storm, fans can look forward to the debut of a brand new costume. In addition to the reimagining of Storm's classic silver suit, readers will be treated to a plethora of showstopping looks.

Werneck shared that he is always using fashion as a tool for inspiration. He also highlights the importance of style and what it says about a character. With the new look, Werneck shared he's "really trying to give her a sense of style." He continued, stating "I imagine her having this kind of goddess aura, but she also has so much humanity in her, so the challenge here is to translate all of the aspects that define her in the way she dresses, moves, talks—the way that she lives. I'm having so much fun, and I hope that the fans enjoy all the tiny details that we're building for her along with all the surprises that we cooking in this series."

In the new series, the Omega-level super-mutant will become the Earth’s prime protector, capturing the attention of otherworldly villains like Oblivion and Doctor Doom. As Storm is setting into her new Atlanta headquarters in the opening issue, she will be forced to dive into a potential nuclear meltdown, kicking off an epic and action-packed saga.

Storm #1 drops on October 1st, with Storm #2 and Storm #3 debuting on November 20th and December 11th, respectively. All three issues are available to preorder at comic shops everywhere.

