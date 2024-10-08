HONŌ Studio Reveals New Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure

The collectible company has introduced a brand new, highly detailed figure of the Adamantium-enhanced mutant.
- HONŌ Studio has unveiled a brand new Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure.
- Perfect for any Marvel fans collection, this new figure features the mutants signature vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume.
- The highly poseable collectible features 28 points of articulation with silicone arm sleeves to give the figure a seamless look.
- The X-Men icon also comes with interchangeable hands, claws and mask, providing fans with various ways to display Wolverine.
- Wolverine also comes with a special backdrop, allowing fans to add their favorite comic books to the customizable display.
- The Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure retails for $175 and is available to preorder now from Sideshow.
- Fans can expect the figure to arrive between April and June 2025.
