HONŌ Studio Reveals New Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure

The new Marvel figure features over two dozen points of articulation.
The collectible company has introduced a brand new, highly detailed figure of the Adamantium-enhanced mutant.

Preorder News:

  • HONŌ Studio has unveiled a brand new Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure.
  • Perfect for any Marvel fans collection, this new figure features the mutants signature vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume.
  • The highly poseable collectible features 28 points of articulation with silicone arm sleeves to give the figure a seamless look.
  • The X-Men icon also comes with interchangeable hands, claws and mask, providing fans with various ways to display Wolverine.
  • Wolverine also comes with a special backdrop, allowing fans to add their favorite comic books to the customizable display.
  • The Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure retails for $175 and is available to preorder now from Sideshow.
  • Fans can expect the figure to arrive between April and June 2025.

