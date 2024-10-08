“Agatha All Along” Concept Art to Feature on Marvel Studios Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #6”

Concept art of Agatha Harkness as she appears in Agatha All Along will grace an all-new Marvel Studios Variant Cover for Scarlet Witch #6.

In celebration of Agatha All Along , now streaming on Disney+



Scarlet Witch #6 is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, and will be available at a comic book store near you on November 20th.

Meanwhile, Agatha fans can see her continuing adventures on the small screen as new episodes of Agatha All Along debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

