“Agatha All Along” Concept Art to Feature on Marvel Studios Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #6”

Concept art of Agatha Harkness as she appears in Agatha All Along will grace an all-new Marvel Studios Variant Cover for Scarlet Witch #6.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+, an upcoming issue of Scarlet Witch’s current solo series will have a special Marvel Studios Variant Cover utilizing concept art of Kathryn Hahn’s beloved portrayal of this iconic Marvel Comics character.
- The variant cover, with art by Greg Gopwood, can be seen on November’s Scarlet Witch #6, which will see Wanda take on a mysterious new pupil at Agatha's request.
- Scarlet Witch #6 is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, and will be available at a comic book store near you on November 20th.
- Meanwhile, Agatha fans can see her continuing adventures on the small screen as new episodes of Agatha All Along debut every Wednesday on Disney+.
- Be sure to peruse our Agatha All Along tag to read Mack’s weekly recaps of the series, with the first four episodes now available to stream.
More Marvel News:
- HONŌ Studio Reveals New Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure
- “Agatha All Along” Vinyl Now Available for Preorder at Disney Music Emporium
- X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic Comes to Print for the First Time in “X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1″
- “Marvel Contest of Champions” 10th Anniversary — 10 Glorious Reveals Celebration Kicks Off with New Events and Updates Coming Throughout October
- Songs From Episode Four of Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” Now Available
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now