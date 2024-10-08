“Agatha All Along” Concept Art to Feature on Marvel Studios Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #6”

Concept art of Agatha Harkness as she appears in Agatha All Along will grace an all-new Marvel Studios Variant Cover for Scarlet Witch #6.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+, an upcoming issue of Scarlet Witch’s current solo series will have a special Marvel Studios Variant Cover utilizing concept art of Kathryn Hahn’s beloved portrayal of this iconic Marvel Comics character.
  • The variant cover, with art by Greg Gopwood, can be seen on November’s Scarlet Witch #6, which will see Wanda take on a mysterious new pupil at Agatha's request.
  • Scarlet Witch #6 is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, and will be available at a comic book store near you on November 20th.
  • Meanwhile, Agatha fans can see her continuing adventures on the small screen as new episodes of Agatha All Along debut every Wednesday on Disney+.
  • Be sure to peruse our Agatha All Along tag to read Mack’s weekly recaps of the series, with the first four episodes now available to stream.

