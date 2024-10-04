X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic Comes to Print for the First Time in “X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1”

Stories from X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic are coming to print for the first time with the release of X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1.

What’s Happening:

Marvel X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1 , a new one-shot that collects the first six issues of Alex Paknadel and Diógenes Neves’ acclaimed Infinity Comic released on Marvel Unlimited.

, a new one-shot that collects the first six issues of Alex Paknadel and Diógenes Neves’ acclaimed Infinity Comic released on Marvel Unlimited. Across two stories, Paknadel and Neves reveal what drove Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey—the three pillars of the X-Men franchise—to their current state! Witness Jean Grey’s final moments on Earth before she took off to her galaxy-spanning adventures in Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo’s ongoing Phoenix series. And learn the full extent of Professor X’s crimes during Fall of the House of X, just in time for the X-Men to declare their final judgment on him in the upcoming Raid on Graymalkin crossover.

series. And learn the full extent of Professor X’s crimes during Fall of the House of X, just in time for the X-Men to declare their final judgment on him in the upcoming crossover. In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men are forever changed. As Jean Grey prepares to take her place among the stars, she and Cyclops share a last night together, only to discover a hidden mystery that threatens to pull them apart. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier’s monstrous acts during the war turns into something far stranger for journalist Sally Floyd. Can the X-Men survive the shadows lurking in their pasts, or will their new era begin in tragedy?

Below, check Martín Cóccolo’s all-new cover and be sure to preorder your copy of X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1 ahead of its release on January 22nd, 2025.

