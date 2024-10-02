Marvel Comics to Debut “Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds” This November

The new one-shot marks the comic book debut of the popular character from season 2 of Disney +’s What If…?.
Marvel Comics News:
- Marvel Comics is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with the release of Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1.
- Part of the Marvel Voices series, the one-shot comic introduces Kahhori into the Marvel Comics universe.
- The upcoming comic is written by What If…? writer Ryan Little and Indigenous writers Arihhonni “Honni” David and Kelly Lynne D’Angelo with art by Todd Harris, David Cutler and Jim Terry.
- In the Disney+ animated series, the Mohawk warrior has already helped save all of reality and protected her own world. Now she is going on her own adventure. After forcing out a threat in Sky World, Kahhori finds herself in Hell’s Kitchen. In addition to the culture shock, the hero will find out that this peculiar adversary is capable of tearing through time and space. With appearances from Daredevil, Echo, and Moon Knight, this epic adventure will explore the story of one of MCU’s most exciting new characters.
- Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1 debuts on November 6th with preorders available at comic shops everywhere.
- Check out the variant covers by Maria Wolf and Ryan Meinerding below:
