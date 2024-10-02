Marvel Comics to Debut “Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds” This November

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Mohawk warrior will make her entrance into the Marvel Comics Universe.

The new one-shot marks the comic book debut of the popular character from season 2 of Disney +’s What If…?.

Marvel Comics is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with the release of Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1.

Part of the Marvel Voices series, the one-shot comic introduces Kahhori into the Marvel Comics universe.

The upcoming comic is written by What If…? writer Ryan Little and Indigenous writers Arihhonni “Honni” David and Kelly Lynne D’Angelo with art by Todd Harris, David Cutler and Jim Terry.

debuts on November 6th with preorders available at comic shops everywhere. Check out the variant covers by Maria Wolf and Ryan Meinerding below:

