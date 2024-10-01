Marvel Comics To Debut Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy And More In Upcoming “Ultimate” Issues

Marvel is giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come in upcoming Ultimate issues, including the debut of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, Kraven’s Ultimate Hunt, and more.

Today, fans can peek ahead at what’s to come in January’s Ultimate issues as the ULTIMATE UNIVERSE is about to enter its second year.

is about to enter its second year. Readers can look forward to more of the unpredictable storytelling and bold character reinventions that have defined this exciting new line of comics.

With the Maker’s return imminent, the stakes are higher than ever and as his Council struggles to maintain their control, the heroes of this once-doomed world will face their greatest challenges yet.

Marvel has shared the covers and synopses for January’s issues, spotlighting the debut of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy; the climactic showdown between Black Panther and Moon Knight

The new Ultimate Universe was created by the Maker – a deranged alternate reality version of Reed Richards – to be a world without superheroes.

Manipulating his way through the timestream to rob our favorite characters of their destinies, the Maker and his Council rule the earth from the shadows, twisting the truth to ensure their domination.

Recently, the Maker has been put in a 16-month captivity. When he emerges, he’ll find a new generation of heroes ready to fight back!

Hailing from the far future, the new Guardians consist of Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Ultimate Nullifier, and Cosmo. These galactic heroes have traveled across time and space to find their missing teammates and the secrets they know about the universe’s hidden past may prove vital to the Ultimates’ mission to take down the Maker!

The Ultimate line has been a mega success, demanding multiple printings, and capturing the excitement of longtime fans, and providing exciting entry points for new readers.

You can preorder January's issues at your local comic shop today. Check out the revealed cover art and synopses below.

ULTIMATES #8

Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Juan Frigeri

America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

On Sale 1/1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

Written by Bryan Hill

Art by Stefano Casseli

Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat? And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily… It’s the epic climax of the title’s first year!

On Sale 1/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Marco Checchetto

The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in this love letter to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”!

On Sale 1/22

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

Written by Peach Momoko

Art by Peach Momoko

Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces! Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

On Sale 1/29

