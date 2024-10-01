Marvel Comics To Debut Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy And More In Upcoming “Ultimate” Issues

Marvel is giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come in upcoming Ultimate issues, including the debut of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, Kraven’s Ultimate Hunt, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Today, fans can peek ahead at what’s to come in January’s Ultimate issues as the ULTIMATE UNIVERSE is about to enter its second year.
- Readers can look forward to more of the unpredictable storytelling and bold character reinventions that have defined this exciting new line of comics.
- With the Maker’s return imminent, the stakes are higher than ever and as his Council struggles to maintain their control, the heroes of this once-doomed world will face their greatest challenges yet.
- Marvel has shared the covers and synopses for January’s issues, spotlighting the debut of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy; the climactic showdown between Black Panther and Moon Knight; Kraven’s Ultimate Hunt; and the X-Men’s rise as a new band of mutant super heroes.
- The new Ultimate Universe was created by the Maker – a deranged alternate reality version of Reed Richards – to be a world without superheroes.
- Manipulating his way through the timestream to rob our favorite characters of their destinies, the Maker and his Council rule the earth from the shadows, twisting the truth to ensure their domination.
- Recently, the Maker has been put in a 16-month captivity. When he emerges, he’ll find a new generation of heroes ready to fight back!
- Hailing from the far future, the new Guardians consist of Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Ultimate Nullifier, and Cosmo. These galactic heroes have traveled across time and space to find their missing teammates and the secrets they know about the universe’s hidden past may prove vital to the Ultimates’ mission to take down the Maker!
- The Ultimate line has been a mega success, demanding multiple printings, and capturing the excitement of longtime fans, and providing exciting entry points for new readers.
- You can preorder January’s issues at your local comic shop today. Check out the revealed cover art and synopses below.
ULTIMATES #8
- Written by Deniz Camp
- Art by Juan Frigeri
- America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!
- On Sale 1/1
ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12
- Written by Bryan Hill
- Art by Stefano Casseli
- Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat? And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily… It’s the epic climax of the title’s first year!
- On Sale 1/8
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13
- Written by Jonathan Hickman
- Art by Marco Checchetto
- The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in this love letter to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”!
- On Sale 1/22
ULTIMATE X-MEN #11
- Written by Peach Momoko
- Art by Peach Momoko
- Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces! Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!
- On Sale 1/29
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Deniz Camp: “The creative goal we set for ourselves on ULTIMATES — in addition to telling complete stories every issue — was to create (or recreate) characters interesting enough to sustain readers' imaginations and their own series, if they had to. Whether we've succeeded on either count is up to the readers to decide, but the reaction so far has been really special. I am so grateful for it, and am doing my best to be worthy of it… Issue eight introduces the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, and I hope readers enjoy meeting the heroes of the future as much as I enjoyed writing them! It's our most cosmic issue to date, the life and death of universes in 20 pages, and explores new sides of the Ultimate Universe through Ultimate America Chavez, who has quickly become a favorite of mine.”