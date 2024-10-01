Marvel Sends-Up A Slew Of Heroes In New Comedic Stop-Motion Short

Marvel has released a fun, new, stop-motion animated short with a comic sensibility sending up many of their heroes that will remind a lot of fans of a certain Adult Swim series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new short that is sure to remind fans of a classic Cartoon Network/ Adult Swim series, Robot Chicken .

series, . The new short invites fans to “Meet the Real Heroes of Westchester County” in a crazy comedy mashup of heroes and Marvel references in only 90 seconds, with a comic sensibility similar to the aforementioned series.

Using stop-motion animation (a la Robot Chicken) , the short appears to be action figures of various Marvel personalities brought to life.

, the short appears to be action figures of various Marvel personalities brought to life. In a parody of The Real Housewives franchise, the short takes special aim at Pepper, Mary Jane, Emma, Ororo, Gwen, and Death as a house party gets ruined.

franchise, the short takes special aim at Pepper, Mary Jane, Emma, Ororo, Gwen, and Death as a house party gets ruined. The short also features a number of appearances from other Marvel characters, including favorites like Deadpool and Wolverine, plus a great moment featuring J. Jonah Jameson.

Fans seem to be enjoying the short, asking for it to be a full show and others trying to figure out how this could possibly tie into the MCU, pointing out who voices sound like or if there are connections to current Marvel projects or spoilers.

