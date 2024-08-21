The Next Marvel and Disney Mashup Comic Adventure Arrives This November in “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel #1”

On November 20th, the next Marvel and Disney mashup comic adventure will be available in Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel #1.

What’s Happening:

Over the last year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new What If…? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into landmark Marvel comic sagas.

Following Donald Duck's adventures as Wolverine and Thor, Minnie steps up to take on the mantle of one of Marvel's most iconic female superheroes this November in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1!

About MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL:

Crafted by a team of accomplished Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Luca Barbieri along with artist Giada Perissinotto— MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL will put a unique spin on Carol Danvers’ superhero origins, as told in 1977’s Ms. Marvel #1-4 by industry legends Gerry Conway, John Buscema, Chris Claremont, Joe Sinnott, Jim Mooney and David Anthony Kraft.

See Minnie tackle the mystery of her mysterious new cosmic powers and take first flight as Ms. Marvel in this thrilling saga that also features Peg Leg Pete as the villainous Scorpion and includes appearances by classic Disney stars like Scrooge McDuck and more.

WHAT IS THE SECRET PAST OF MINNIE MOUSE? Our story finds The Chronicle newspaper reporter Minnie Mouse tasked with an exposé on a new hero on the scene in Duckburg, CAPTAIN MARVEL .

But Peg Leg Pete – Scorpion complicates her plans with an attack on the Chronicle building.

To make matters worse, John D. Rockerduck and the Beagle Boys attack Scrooge McDuck’s money bin, and when Captain Marvel shows up to stop them, Minnie discovers an incredible secret about her past.

What is Minnie’s connection to Duckburg’s sensational new hero, Captain Marvel?

Covers:

Check out the covers, including variants by superstar artists Peach Momoko, Elena Casagrande, and Phil Noto, and preorder MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 at your local comic shop today. Stay tuned for announcements about future Marvel & Disney: What If…? issues coming soon!

What They’re Saying:

Editor Mark Paniccia said: “Steve, Luca and Giada perfectly capture the spirit of Carol Danvers’ origin, a real nostalgic treat with a Disney twist. Guaranteed to be the most fun comic of the month!”.