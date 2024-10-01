Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and more. Let’s check out the Marvel Holiday Collection.

Whether they are saving the world or spending time with friends and family, even super heroes like to partake in their chosen winter holiday celebrations.

Marvel fans can join the fun this year by shopping the Marvel Holiday collection at Disney Store. Red, white and green colors provide the base and contrast for a unique offering and an all new take on the popular Spider-Bots.

Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release

While this mini version doesn’t serve the same function as the popular interactive, remote control toy (that fans can find at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure) it still has us feeling pretty jolly. With legs covered in candy cane stripes the crawling creature has undergone a few seasonal changes including the color of its glowing eyes.

Along with the Spider-Bot, fans can also shop a special holiday T-Shirt with the brand’s logo as well as a seasonal Spider-Man plush.

The Marvel Holiday Collection is available now at Disney Store

Marvel Holiday T-Shirt for Adults

Spider-Man Holiday Plush – Small 10″

