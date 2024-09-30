Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and more. Let’s check out the new Stitch Christmas Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Our favorite blue troublemaker is back and he’s going red and green! Fans can join Disney Store in celebrating “Stitch-mas” across a range of items featuring the little alien in all his holiday glory.

Stitch is all in on winter festivities, and he’s dressed up for the occasion. Guests can show their love for Sittch and seasonal merriment with the Stitch Christmas collection. While there are many great styles to enjoy one of the key items in the collection is, of course, a Spirit Jersey.

Stitch Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Fans can dress themselves in the bold red oversized shirt that reads “Merry Stitchmas” across the back shoulders. On the lower half of the shirt a grinning Sitch is pictured popping out of a pile of wrapped presents. He’s wearing a festive red and white jacket and pointed hat that’s perfect for the holiday season.

The Stitch Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Stitch Holiday T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Light-Up Holiday Sweater for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Holiday Fashion Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Holiday Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 13″

More Disney Store Holiday Fun:

Check out these other new arrivals that will fill your home with the holiday spirit all year long.

Loungefly Mickey Holiday Lights Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Styles at Disney Store

Starbucks Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights Tumblers

Style the Holiday Season with the Mickey Family Christmas Collection

Embrace All Things Winter with Disney Store’s Assortment of Holiday Home Decor

Festive Holiday Stockings Arrive at Disney Store

Festive Fun Awaits with Disney Parks Wishables Countdown Calendar

First Arrivals of Christmas, Holiday Merchandise at Disney Store

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!