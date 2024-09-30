Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and decor. Let’s check out the new Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights Starbucks Tumbler.

After a season’s worth of hot weather and fun in the sun, it’s time to start thinking about the cozy warmth home at the holidays. Disney Store has a plethora of new merchandise to share joy, smiles, and cheer with those you love.

Among the latest arrivals to surface at the online retailer is the Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Starbucks Tumbler celebrating the Disney Parks.

This festive glittery green tumbler is covered in string of red, gold, and white lights shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head. While there are no working effects on the actual tumbler, the gold and white Mickey ears are have added graphics to make it look like they are blinking!

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights StarbucksTumbler with Straw – Disney Parks

Each comes with a screwtop lid and reusable crystalline straw that’t red in color to help complete the Christmasy look.

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights Starbucks Tumbler is available now at Disney Store

