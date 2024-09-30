Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and more. Let’s check out the Mickey Holiday Lights Loungefly.

Festive trees and twinkling lights stir up all kinds of memories and nostalgia during the winter months and Disney Store is no stranger to the joy of the holiday season.

This year, they’re teaming up with Loungefly for an exclusive mini backpack that brings classic Christmas decorations to your favorite Disney Parks accessory.

Mickey Holiday Lights pattern has already popped up on a Starbucks tumbler Spirit Jersey top

The design is made up of a string of lights shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head. Some of the lights even have an added detail to make it seem like they are glowing brightly. The background is a pine tree green while piping, trim, the straps and handle are a complimentary holiday red.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Loungefly Mini Backpack

As with most Loungefly mini backpacks, this features a front zip pocket and two slid slip pockets; while a matching lining brings the whole look together.

The Mickey Holiday Lights Loungefly is available now at Disney Store

