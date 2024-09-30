Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and more. Let’s check out the new Mickey Holiday Lights Spirit Jersey.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your holiday wardrobe could use a glow up, Disney Store has the styles you’ve been looking for to bring joy and cheer to your personal look. This year, the whole family can don matching fashions with the Mickey Holiday Spirit Jersey.

Kids and adults will find the popular shirt available with representation for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts along with a simple “Disney” option so you don’t have to choose a favorite.

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday "Merry Christmas" Spirit Jersey for Adults

The shirt is dark green (like a Christmas tree) is is decorated with a large string of ‘blinking’ Mickey Mouse lights. Puffy gold lettering on the chest and across the back shoulders indicate the name and iocn of the resorts.

If this design looks familiar, it’s because the Mickey Mouse lights pattern has already popped up on a Starbucks tumbler Loungefly mini backpack

Mickey Holiday Spirit Jersey tops are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney Store Holiday Fun:

Check out these other new arrivals that will fill your home with the holiday spirit all year long.

Style the Holiday Season with the Mickey Family Christmas Collection

Loungefly Mickey Holiday Lights Mini Backpack

Starbucks Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Lights Tumblers

Merry Stitch-mas! Disney Store Presents a New Christmas Collection

Embrace All Things Winter with Disney Store’s Assortment of Holiday Home Decor

Festive Holiday Stockings Arrive at Disney Store

Festive Fun Awaits with Disney Parks Wishables Countdown Calendar

First Arrivals of Christmas, Holiday Merchandise at Disney Store

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!