Sideshow Unveils New Beast Premium Format Figure

Hank McCoy, the genius scientist, scholar, and X-Men has been crafted into a brand new collectible figure.
New Collectible:
- Sideshow has shared their new fully sculpted Beast Premium Format Figure.
- In collaboration with Marvel, the new and meticulously detailed 26.25 inch tall figure features the X-Men character in his ‘90s-era black and gold uniform. The blue-furred fighter also showcases his gold half-moon reading glasses.
- Beast is featured doing a one arm handstand on top of a circular bookshelf with books, beakers, loose papers, and a clock as he multitasks his research.
- The hand painted figure is also available in an exclusive special edition featuring an exclusive alternate portrait featuring round glasses.
- The regular edition retails at $725 with the special edition retailing for $750. You can preorder the figure from Sideshow here. The Beast Premium Format Figure is expected to ship between June and September of 2025.
