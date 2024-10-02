Take A Look Inside “Storm #1” In New Trailer As Issue Arrives On Shelves

With the debut of the new STORM #1 at comic retailers today, Marvel has also shared a new trailer that gives a glimpse of what the pages have in store.

What’s Happening:

Fans can see why Ororo Munroe is Earth’s Mightiest Mutant in an all-new STORM #1 trailer, which also features never-before-seen artwork from the debut issue.

STORM #1, one of the most anticipated comic launches of the year, hits stands at your local comic retailer today.

In the new ongoing series, writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck take Storm to new heights as a solo super hero.

The new trailer gives fans a whirlwind look at Storm’s new status quo, from her stunning new costume to the Sanctuary, her new base of operations in Atlanta.

In a grand opening worthy of this iconic character, STORM #1 pits Storm against the first in a series of Omega-level threats as she flies headfirst into a potential nuclear meltdown.

As she cements her role as the world's prime protector, her actions and decisions will impact the greater Marvel Universe and draw the attention (and admiration) of omnipotent cosmic forces like Oblivion as well as supervillains that match her standing such as Doctor Doom!

STORM #1 is now available, so be sure to check your local comic shop.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Murewa Ayodele: “Storm taking on the responsibility of being Earth's protector is a natural progression, not only as a result of the Krakoan Era, but as a result of her entire publication history. And with the fall of Krakoa hitting the mutants so hard and putting her homeworld at great risk, Storm is determined to not let that happen again.”