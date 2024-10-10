Special Activities Taking Place as the LEGO Store Undergoes Refurbishment at Downtown Disney

Although the LEGO Store at the Downtown Disney District is undergoing renovations, there will be special make-and-take activities outside of the store on select days.

What's Happening:

Changes are underway at the Downtown Disney LEGO Store as renovations are taking place.

The store is expected to reopen later this fall as construction progresses, according to Disneyland

Downtown Disney District shared on their Instagram

Each week there will be a new surprise build, so keep stopping by.

Note: This is available only while supplies last, and the event may change or be canceled without notice.

Event Dates:

Saturday, October 12th from 2pm-4pm

Saturday, October 19th from 2pm-4pm

Saturday, October 26th from 2pm-4pm

Saturday, November 2nd from 2pm-4pm

