Special Activities Taking Place as the LEGO Store Undergoes Refurbishment at Downtown Disney

Although the LEGO Store at the Downtown Disney District is undergoing renovations, there will be special make-and-take activities outside of the store on select days.

What's Happening:

  • Changes are underway at the Downtown Disney LEGO Store as renovations are taking place.
  • The store is expected to reopen later this fall as construction progresses, according to Disneyland officials.
  • Downtown Disney District shared on their Instagram page that you can still enjoy a special make-and-take activity outside of the store on select days.
  • Each week there will be a new surprise build, so keep stopping by.
  • Note: This is available only while supplies last, and the event may change or be canceled without notice.

Event Dates:

  • Saturday, October 12th from 2pm-4pm
  • Saturday, October 19th from 2pm-4pm
  • Saturday, October 26th from 2pm-4pm
  • Saturday, November 2nd from 2pm-4pm

