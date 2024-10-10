Special Activities Taking Place as the LEGO Store Undergoes Refurbishment at Downtown Disney

Although the LEGO Store at the Downtown Disney District is undergoing renovations, there will be special make-and-take activities outside of the store on select days.
What's Happening:
- Changes are underway at the Downtown Disney LEGO Store as renovations are taking place.
- The store is expected to reopen later this fall as construction progresses, according to Disneyland officials.
- Downtown Disney District shared on their Instagram page that you can still enjoy a special make-and-take activity outside of the store on select days.
- Each week there will be a new surprise build, so keep stopping by.
- Note: This is available only while supplies last, and the event may change or be canceled without notice.
Event Dates:
- Saturday, October 12th from 2pm-4pm
- Saturday, October 19th from 2pm-4pm
- Saturday, October 26th from 2pm-4pm
- Saturday, November 2nd from 2pm-4pm
