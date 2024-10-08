The Walt Disney Company Celebrates Hank Ameen, Today’s Longest-Serving Cast Member at 62 Years and Counting

Hank began his Disney career as a skipper on Disneyland's Jungle Cruise.

Today the Disney Parks Blog published a post celebrating Henry “Hank” Ameen, a Disneyland Resort firefighter who has the honor of being The Walt Disney Company’s longest-serving current Cast Member.

What’s happening:

In 1958, Hank Ameen began his Disney career as a Jungle Cruise Skipper at Disneyland.

A few years later he joined the Garden Grove Fire Department, but missed Disneyland so much that he soon returned to the park on his days off, “monitoring pyrotechnic safety for the evening firework spectaculars.”

Today marks Hank’s 62nd service anniversary at The Walt Disney Company, and in celebration he was able to pose for a photo with Disney CEO Bob Iger, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro, and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock alongside one of the resort’s fire-prevention vehicles.

What they’re saying:

Hank Ameen: “I picked it up, and then lo and behold, people were clapping, and they liked my spiel [as a Jungle Cruise Skipper]. I felt pretty good about that.”

“[One day Walt Disney] started walking towards my table [at lunchtime], but I never thought that he would sit with me. He pulled up a chair and he asked me questions like, ‘How do you like working here? How do you like the food? What can I do?’ It was maybe a 10-minute conversation. That was a wonderful memory.”

“I have great pride in the people I work with. I learn from them and hopefully they learn from me.”

“You have to have a good outlook on life. Make the best of it. Live in the moment. As long as I can smile and laugh, I’m going to be here.”

For additional details on Henry “Hank” Ameen and his record-holding service to The Walt Disney Company, be sure to visit the Disney Parks Blog.