New Winnie-the-Pooh Themed Water Fountain Debuts at Disneyland’s Bayou Country

Following the pattern that has been made apparent around Disneyland, a newly themed water fountain and bottle filling station has popped up in Bayou Country next to Pooh Corner.
The newly designed water fountain adds a bit of thematic flair to an otherwise utilitarian necessity for the park. Similar to the recently debuted Alice in Wonderland themed filling station, “H2Onny” is available to refill reusable water bottles or to take a quick sip before enjoying more of the park.
