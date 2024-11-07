“Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season” Show Coming to Festival of Holidays at California Adventure

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure has some new additions this year, including Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season, featuring the beloved Encanto character.
What’s happening:
- When Festival of Holidays at California Adventure returns this year, an addition to the entertainment offerings will be a new outdoor show, Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season.
- Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season will be performed outside the entrance to Paradise Gardens on Mondays through Fridays.
- The show is described as one in which Mirabel and her friends “rejoice in the spirit of the holidays, bringing everyone together during their very own Fiesta de Navidad celebration.”
- Though performers can be seen wearing costumes evoking other characters, the only specific recognizable character from Encanto in the concept art is Mirabel. Luisa and Isabela recently made limited time appearances at Disneyland Resort and Bruno has made appearances as well at Disneyland Resort, so we’ll find out if any familiar faces join Mirabel.
- Over at Walt Disney World, both Mirabel and Bruno have recently been part of the ¡Celebración Encanto! show at EPCOT.
- Encanto’s continuing popularity has been evident with the frequent character appearances at Disney Parks and will expand considerably when the film gets its own attraction and carousel at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2027.
- Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season is not the only new addition to Festival of Holidays this year, as there is also A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!, which includes Miguel from Coco.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, including Disney Festival of Holidays, returns from November 15, 2024, through January 6, 2025.
