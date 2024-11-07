Performances of Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party Scaled Back at Disney California Adventure

This year, the popular entertainment offering will only perform on Saturdays and Sundays.

While some new entertainment offerings have been announced for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort this year, one popular show is being significantly scaled back.

What’s Happening:

The popular Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party will return to Disney California Adventure

While two new shows featuring Miguel from Coco Mirabel from Encanto

Previously, the show would perform daily throughout the holiday season and into the New Year.

The Three Caballeros will host a joyous street party, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best.

Other returning elements for the Festival of Holidays this year include Mickey’s Happy Holidays, Toy Drummers Blue13 Dance Company and The Mistletoes.

Several new live bands and cultural performance groups will perform at the festival, such as Joy, Rangoli Rhythms, Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts, Keali’I O Nālani & Daniel Ho, and more.

Check out some of the food available for Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

