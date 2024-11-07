“Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” Coming to Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre Throughout Christmas Season

Guests can also meet Santa at Disney California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort hotels.

A new interactive experience called “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” is making its way to the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland this Christmas season.

What’s happening:

Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre will play home to the new “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” experience throughout this year’s holiday season, which begins next Friday, November 15th at the Happiest Place On Earth.

Santa Claus will be accompanied by Disney characters as they make appearances and pose for holiday photos with guests.

This experience will also include craft-making, atmospheric music, and sing-alongs of classic holiday songs.

Fantasyland Theatre most recently hosted the “Pixar Pals Playtime Party” during Pixar Fest this past spring and summer.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure (from November 15th through December 24th… look for Santa Goofy in this location from Christmas through January 6th) and Disneyland Resort’s three hotels: the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Pixar Place Hotel (November 28th through December 24th).

Additionally, a “Disney Holiday Dance Party” will take place at Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Terrace from November 16th through January 6th, featuring holiday music and appearances by Disney characters.

What they’re saying:

“Throughout the day, Santa Claus and select Disney characters will make appearances and pose for holiday photos at ‘Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!’ at the Fantasyland Theatre. Families can also enjoy craft making, sing-alongs of holiday classics and atmospheric music.” “Kids and kids-at-heart can dance the night away at Tomorrowland Terrace in Disneyland! Nightly fun at this location will feature holiday tunes and appearances by favorite Disney characters on a stage dressed up for the season!”

