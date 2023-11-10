Photos: Mickey and the Gang Debut New Holiday Costumes at the Disneyland Resort

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort have arrived in earnest, and with them comes all-new costumes for Mickey Mouse and the gang. In fact, multiple new costumes can be found this year, for both Disneyland and Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

We spotted Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Goofy in their new outfits in Town Square. Each outfit takes on a vintage Christmas aesthetic. Pluto dons a fun scarf, while Goofy is baking up some delicious treats.

At a media event, we met with Donald, wearing an adorable not-so-ugly Christmas sweater.

The loveable chipmunks, Chip & Dale, also have colorful new costumes.

But that’s not all! Mickey and Minnie also have brand-new costumes that they’ll be wearing during the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party – which is returning for its 10th season!

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from the kick off of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort!