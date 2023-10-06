The Three Caballeros To Appear In New Festive Costumes During This Year’s ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Resort will get even more festive for the tenth season of ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure where some of our favorite friends will be wearing brand new outfits this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has revealed that when our favorite feathered friends, The Three Caballeros, return to Disney California Adventure for the 10th anniversary of ¡Viva Navidad!, they (along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse) will be wearing brand new outfits!

The characters will appear in Paradise Gardens Park where ¡Viva Navidad! will return for its tenth holiday season as part of Disney California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays event, set to begin on November 10th, and run through January 7th.

The Three Caballeros will host a joyous street party, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best.

Disney Festival of Holidays will return with diverse food, live entertainment and more. The festival draws inspiration from multicultural seasonal celebrations and cherished traditions of Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

The Disney Festival of Holidays marketplaces will once again offer new and returning festive food and beverage selections and festival goers will once again be able to take advantage of the Sip and Savor Pass, which offers eight entitlement tabs that can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages from several marketplaces and participating dining locations in Disney California Adventure.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! will return to Paradise Gardens Park for its tenth season, and this year, you can taste your way through an all-new menu at Paradise Garden Grill.

Additional festivities in this area will include live music and dancing, visits with beloved Disney characters and special appearances by Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto .

. Music and dance performances will be found at the Palisades Stage, Sonoma Terrace and for the first time, in the Hollywood Backlot, where Disney Festival of Holidays will also be celebrated.

Disney and Pixar characters will also march to the beat of the Holiday Toy Drummers in “Mickey’s Happy Holidays.”