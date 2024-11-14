Photos: Food Marketplaces for Festival of Holidays Arrive at Disney California Adventure

The Festival of Holidays offers multicultural food items and entertainment opportunities throughout the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

Disney Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow! From November 15th through January 6th, guests visiting Disney California Adventure will have the opportunity to indulge in festive foods, electric entertainment, and more.

Food Marketplaces are officially up for DCA’s Festival of Holidays. Located throughout Performance Corridor, Paradise Gardens Park, Hollywood Land and Grizzly Peak, guests will be able to pick up new and returning food items during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

Favorite Things (Hollywood Land)

Grandma’s Recipes (Performance Corridor near Avengers Campus)

Merry Mashups (Performance Corridor near the Grizzly Peak waterfall)

A Twist on Tradition (Performance Corridor across from Wine Country Trattoria)

Winter Sliderland (Performance Corridor across from Sonoma Terrace)

Holiday Duets (Grizzly Peak near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure)

Brews & Bites (Paradise Gardens Park in front of Ariel’s Undersea Adventure)

Disney Festival of Holidays officially begins tomorrow, offering guests a multicultural holiday experience. You can view our full foodie guide for the event here.

Read More Festival of Holidays: