Photos / Videos: Disneyland Throws Lavish Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Grand Opening Party with Characters, Music and Special Appearances

The evening culminated with a special performance on the Mark Twain Riverboat, featuring some of the voice actors from the film and attraction.

Two days prior to its official opening, Disneyland held a lavish opening celebration for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in New Orleans Square – featuring a number of musical acts, character appearances, and a grand finale featuring the voice of Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose.

Attendees could find the guests of the hour, Tiana and Naveen, meeting guests near The Haunted Mansion – sporting their costumes straight out of the finale of the attraction!

Louis, as well as Mickey and Minnie in their Mardi Gras finest, were also out meeting guests.

True to the musical theme of the attraction and The Princess and the Frog, many musical acts could be found throughout New Orleans Square – from a zydeco band and the Disneyland stalwart, the Straw Hatters, to tap dancers and a banjo player – there was something for all musical stylings.

Artist Marcella Swett could be found along Royal St. painting some truly incredible pieces inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with some other pieces also on display.

The evening came to a close with a spectacular performance aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, which featured surprise appearances from Anika Noni Rose, Jennifer Lewis (voice of Mama Odie) and P.J. Morton (writer of the ride’s signature song, “Special Spice”). For fans of Tiana’s Showboat Jubilee (a show aboard the Mark Twain which debuted alongside the film in 2009), this performance was a fun, nostalgic throwback! Watch it for yourself below.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the rest of Bayou Country officially open this Friday, November 15th at Disneyland!