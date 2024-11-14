Photos/Video: “Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season” Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season has officially opened at Disney California Adventure for the Festival of Holidays.
The all new show brings together Mirabel, Luisa, Isabella, and Bruno, along with a cast of singers and dancers, to celebrate the season through song and community.
This show marks the first time in a Disney Park four members of the Madrigal family are appearing together at one time.
Watch: Debut Performance of Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season:
The show will run throughout the Festival of Holidays, closing on January 6th, 2025. The show runs only on weekdays, so be sure to check the Disneyland app for showtimes.
