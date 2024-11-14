Photos: Disneyland Resort Celebrates the Season with Delectable New Menu Items

Disney California Adventure's Festival of Holidays is also returning, with fan-favorite items and brand new treats.

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and with that, delicious new items are returning to menus across both parks in celebration of the season.

Disneyland itself will be home to some phenomenal holiday flavors across the park.

Of course, alongside these savory holiday menu items are new collectibles to hold your popcorn, drinks, or straws.

And, above all, what is the holiday season for if not sweet treats?!

Disney California Adventure is also getting into the spirit with their Festival of Holidays.

The various booths and permanent food locations around the park will celebrate the many flavors of California during the most magical time of the year.

While some items will be featured at marketplaces and booths across the park, items like the below Hearty Loaded Fries will be made available at Smokejumpers Grill exclusively for the Festival of Holidays.

It wouldn’t be a Disney festival without a specialty churro, and the Peanut Butter Marshmallow addition will return to the Grizzly Peak Churro Cart.

Disney California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays runs from November 15th through January 6th.

