A Closer Look at Disneyland’s 2024 Holiday Collection

The holiday season is almost upon us at the Disneyland Resort, and we had a chance to preview some of the merchandise for Disney Festival of Holidays, as well this year’s general holiday collection – which is available now.

During the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort media event, we had the chance to take a look at some of this year’s holiday merchandise. For a full look at much of what’s available this year, check out our prior post.

Most of the items on display are from the Mickey Mouse Family Christmas collection, which features designs decked with green, red, and gold. The line features clothing and accessories for the whole family, including Spirit Jerseys, Minnie Ears, and a Loungfly backpack.

We also got a first look at a Spirit Jersey for this year’s Disney Festival of Holidays event at Disney California Adventure.

Take a closer look at this year’s holiday merchandise in the video tour below.

Other items from Disneyland’s holiday merchandise collections will continue to arrive at the resort as we head towards their magical yearly traditions. You can check out a preview of some of Disneyland’s other Holiday collections here.

