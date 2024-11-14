Disney Gift Cards Ring In Holiday Season with Brand New Designs

The new holiday designs including limited edition pins and carriers.

Even Disney gift cards are getting into the holiday fun with a variety of new designs and collectible gifts.

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new Disney gift card designs being released for the holiday season.

For avid pin collectors, four new designs will include a limited edition holiday pin.

The pins feature Disney characters on holiday sweaters, with the accompanying gift cards showcasing a toy conveyor belt in Santa’s workshop.

For these special gift cards with pins, $125 will be the minimum activation amount for the card.

Also available are new gift cards on carriers, which with a $15 minimum activation amount can be gifted as is thanks to a holiday card-like holder.

New wristlets are also popping up at Disney California Adventure EPCOT

They can be activated with a $15 minimum and reloaded at any time to make the journey through the festival marketplaces even easier.

For more information on all holiday gift card options, including new downloadable wallpapers, head here

