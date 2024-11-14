Disney Gift Cards Ring In Holiday Season with Brand New Designs

Even Disney gift cards are getting into the holiday fun with a variety of new designs and collectible gifts.
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new Disney gift card designs being released for the holiday season.
- For avid pin collectors, four new designs will include a limited edition holiday pin.
- The pins feature Disney characters on holiday sweaters, with the accompanying gift cards showcasing a toy conveyor belt in Santa’s workshop.
- For these special gift cards with pins, $125 will be the minimum activation amount for the card.
- Also available are new gift cards on carriers, which with a $15 minimum activation amount can be gifted as is thanks to a holiday card-like holder.
- New wristlets are also popping up at Disney California Adventure (November 15th) and EPCOT (November 29th) for their respective holiday festivals.
- They can be activated with a $15 minimum and reloaded at any time to make the journey through the festival marketplaces even easier.
- For more information on all holiday gift card options, including new downloadable wallpapers, head here.
