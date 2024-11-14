Disney Channel and Disney Jr. Unwrap Full Lineup of Festive Programming for 2024

The two networks will celebrate the holidays with “Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays” and “Disney Jr’s Magical Holidays.”

It’s sure to be a magical holiday season on both Disney Channel and Disney Jr., with the announcement of two festive programming stunts – “Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays” and “Disney Jr’s Magical Holidays.”

What’s Happening:

Set to run from Friday, November 29th through Wednesday, January 1st, highlights of “Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays” include new animated holiday episodes of Big City Greens and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series .

and . In addition, fans of Descendants: The Rise of Red can enjoy a brand-new “Red Christmas” music video and stay for an encore presentation of Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along , where they can sing and perform with their favorite Disney characters.

can enjoy a brand-new “Red Christmas” music video and stay for an encore presentation of , where they can sing and perform with their favorite Disney characters. “Disney Jr.’s Magical Holidays” will also run for the same dates, and will include the all-new animated special, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases .

. Other highlights include Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols stop-motion shorts, “I’ll Have a Bluey

stop-motion shorts, “I’ll Have a Additionally, Disney Jr. will once again be part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and air a special “Disney Jr. Let’s Play” public service announcement, Dear Santa. The PSA encourages viewers to support the Marine Toys for Tots program and share the gift of happiness.

“Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays” Lineup

Friday, November 29th:

“ Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along” premieres Nov. 29th at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, same day on Disney+ Join Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter, as they embark on a time-traveling adventure to prevent Red’s mother from becoming a villain.

premieres Nov. 29th at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, same day on “Red Christmas” music video premieres Nov. 29th at 9:45 p.m. (approximately) on Disney Channel, Nov. 15th on Disney+ Kylie Cantrall performs a new holiday song inspired by the hit movie Descendants: The Rise of Red .



Saturday, December 7th:

“Big City Greens: Dream Tree/Blue Greens” premieres Dec. 7th at 8 p.m., Dec. 11th on Disney+ “Dream Tree” – Bill and Cricket follow clues from Cricket’s dream to search the woods for the perfect Christmas tree. “Blue Greens” – Tilly catches ennui, so Cricket tries to cheer her up.

premieres Dec. 7th at 8 p.m., Dec. 11th on Disney+

“ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series – Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town” premieres Dec. 7th at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 18th on Disney+ Zed sets out to throw his best zombie holiday party yet; Wynter wants to prove that the holiday monster, Santler Claws, is real; Wyatt searches for the perfect gift for Eliza.

premieres Dec. 7th at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 18th on Disney+

“Disney Jr. Magical Holidays” Lineup

Wednesday, November 27th:

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet’s Christmas Tree” premieres Nov. 27th on Disney Jr. YouTube, Dec. 3rd at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+ Pooh and Piglet each search for the perfect tree.

premieres Nov. 27th on Disney Jr. YouTube, Dec. 3rd at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel : Flounder’s Christmas Letter/Holiday Toy Box Trouble” premieres Nov. 27th on Disney+, Dec. 2nd at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr. “Flounder’s Christmas Letter” – When Flounder forgets to send his Christmas letter to Santa Mer-Claus, Ariel and her friends go on a holiday adventure to deliver the letter to him. “Holiday Toy Box Trouble” – Sebastian accidentally donates the box of toys that Ariel wants to keep.

premieres Nov. 27th on Disney+, Dec. 2nd at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr.

Friday, November 29th:

“Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols” premieres Nov. 29th at 6:55 p.m. on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. YouTube, next day on Disney+ These five stop-motion, sing-along shorts feature Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they bring the holiday spirit alive to the tune of popular carols.

premieres Nov. 29th at 6:55 p.m. on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. YouTube, next day on Disney+

Sunday, December 1st:

“Mickey and the Very Many Christmases” premieres Dec. 1st at 7:00 p.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+ Mickey makes a magical wish that every day could be Christmas but winds up having second thoughts when his wish actually comes true.

premieres Dec. 1st at 7:00 p.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+

Tuesday, December 3rd:

“ Marvel ’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends: A Snow Day For Aunt May/Hanukkah Heist” premieres Dec. 3rd at 9:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+ “A Snow Day For Aunt May” – Team Spidey wants to give Aunt May a snow day for Christmas, but first must help Santa Claus. “Hanukkah Heist” – The Thing and Spidey help Aunt Petunia rescue her stolen latkes on Hanukkah.

premieres Dec. 3rd at 9:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+

Wednesday, December 4th:

“Me & Winnie the Pooh: Kanga Makes Christmas Ornaments” premieres Dec. 4th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+ Kanga makes painted ornaments for her friends.

premieres Dec. 4th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+

“ SuperKitties : Runaway Sleigh/Hanukkah Rescue” premieres Dec. 4th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 18th on Disney+ “Runaway Sleigh” – When Mr. Puppypaws steals Santa’s sleigh, the SuperKitties have to save Christmas. “Hanukkah Rescue” – The SuperKitties learn to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a menorah with loved ones.

premieres Dec. 4th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 18th on Disney+

Thursday, December 5th:

“Kindergarten: The Musical – A Winter’s Walrus/One Holiday More” premieres Dec. 5th at 8:00 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+ “A Winter’s Walrus” – Berti and Radish try to get the Winter Walrus to make it snow. “One Holiday More” – The kids celebrate all the winter holidays with Albert Applesauce, the class guinea pig.

premieres Dec. 5th at 8:00 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet’s Christmas Present” premieres Dec. 5th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+ Pooh and Piglet meet up on Christmas morning to give each other presents.

premieres Dec. 5th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23rd on Disney+

“ Pupstruction : A Very Merry Christmas Tree/Mountain Dogs” premieres Dec. 5th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+ “A Very Merry Christmas Tree” – When Pupstruction is asked to build a giant Christmas tree, a usually naughty Bobby sees his chance to get on Santa’s nice list. “Mountain Dogs” – Pupstruction rescues skiers stuck on Pupcake Mountain.

premieres Dec. 5th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+

Friday, December 6th:

“ Mickey Mouse Funhouse : Nochebuena at the Funhouse/Hanukkah at Hilda’s” premieres Dec. 6th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 11th on Disney+ “Nochebuena at the Funhouse” – On Christmas Eve, Panchito and Jose teach Goofy and the gang about Nochebuena. “Hanukkah at Hilda’s” – The gang gets caught in a snowstorm and learns how Hilda celebrates Hanukkah.

premieres Dec. 6th at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 11th on Disney+

Wednesday, December 11th:

“Me & Winnie the Pooh: Let’s Go Sledding with Eeyore” premieres Dec. 11th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Jan. 18th on Disney+ Eeyore enjoys sledding in the snow.

premieres Dec. 11th at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Jan. 18th on Disney+