Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This event will take place from November 29th to December 30th, 2024.

What's Available:

World Celebration

NEW! Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow Menu

Location: CommuniCore Hall

Food Items:

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Gingerbread Milk Shake with whipped cream vodka

Seasonal Wine

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout

81Bay Brewing Co. Gingerbread Coffee Porter

NEW! Favorites of Festivals Past Menu

Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:

Reuben Croquettes with pastrami, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with thousand island dipping sauce

Brown Sugar and Mustard-glazed Ham Sliders with cranberry and apple coleslaw on a Hawaiian roll

Bauducco Panettone Holiday Trifle with eggnog custard and cranberry cherry compote

Beverages:

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Tiramisu Imperial Stout

Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider

Point Snow Pilot Pistachio Nut Brown Ale

Beer Flight

World Discovery

Connections Café Menu

Location: In World Discovery

Food Item:

Holiday Sugar Cookie

Connections Eatery Menu

Location: In World Discovery

Food Item:

Holiday Sweater Liege Waffle: Chocolate-coated brioche waffle with a flurry of blizzard themed sprinkles and white chocolate garnish

Beverage:

Coquito Milk Shake: French vanilla gelato, cream of coconut, nutmeg, and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with Bacardí Superior Rum)

Holiday Hearth Desserts Menu

Location: The Odyssey

Food Items:

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with cream cheese icing

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Mouse Crunch made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies

Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake

Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa: Hot cocoa with whipped cream and TWIX cookie bar pieces (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA

BrewDog Winter Staycation Pecan & Toffee Stout

Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout

Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Peppermint Schnapps

Beer Flight

World Showcase

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Mexico

Food Items:

Empanada de Pollo: Fried corn tortilla filled with chipotle chicken and potatoes topped with chile rojo salsa, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New)

Tamal de Puerco con Mole: Shredded pork in corn masa topped with mole negro, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, slivered almonds, and sesame seeds (New)

Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Beverages:

Holiday Margarita: Dos Hombres Mezcal, tequila, cranberry lime juice, allspice and orange blackcurrant liqueurs (New)

Coconut Guavarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, coconut water, guava cream, hint of lime rum, and orange liqueur with a toasted coconut rim (New)

Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: China

Food Items:

XO Fried Rice: Chinese sausage, onion, green onion, mushroom, egg, and house-made Hong Kong XO Chili Sauce (New)

Beef Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil

Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce

Beverages:

Taro Bubble Milk Tea: Green tea and boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Brew Hub Year of the Dragon: Dragon Fruit Lager

Butterfly Lantern: Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee syrup, soda water, and white boba

Lychee Martini: Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth (New)

Peach of Longevity: Peach Schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and orange juice (New)

Refreshment Outpost Menu

Food Items:

Peanut Stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (Plant-based)

DOLE Whip Raspberry (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Wheat Ale

Crooked Can Brewing Company Crème Brûlée Lager

Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Germany

Food Items:

Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage

Hazelnut Linzer Cookie

Beverages:

Possmann Pure Hard Cider

von Trapp Brewing Trösten Smoked Dark Lager

Köstritzer Schwarzbier

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine (Served warm)

Beer Flight

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Italy

Food Items:

Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil

Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon

Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream (New)

Beverages:

Bombardino Freddo: Creamy eggnog and Italian brandy

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Red Sangria

Italian-inspired Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

American Holiday Table Menu

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and Comeback Sauce

SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Beer Flight

Funnel Cake Menu

Location: The American Adventure

Food Item:

Gingerbread Funnel Cake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread crumbs, whipped cream, and red and green sprinkles (New)

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Japan

Food Items:

Sushi Tree Roll: Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with ikura salmon roe and spicy mayo

Toshikoshi Soba: Buckwheat soba noodle in hot dashi (fish-based) soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion

Mochi Donut Wrap: A soft, chewy fusion pastry served with strawberry, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and sweet red beans wrapped with “gyuhi” rice cake sheet (New)

Beverages:

Ichigo Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink with calpico and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Japanese Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon juice

Chocolate Nigori: Creamy texture of Nigori Sake and rich sweetness and gentle bitterness from chocolate (New)

Sapporo Premium Black Beer

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu

Location: Morocco

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli

Chermoula chicken

Moroccan-spiced lamb

Stone-baked Moroccan bread with dips (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Ciderboys Cranberry Razz Hard Cider (New)

Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider

Gulf Stream Brewing Holiday Snakebite

Holiday Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling fig liqueur and white cranberry juice

Hard Cider Flight

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between Morocco and France

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke

Potato Latkes (Plant-based)

Rugelach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon

Black and White Cookie (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout (New)

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour: Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: France

Food Items:

Crème De Saumon Fumé en Brioche aux Grains de Sesames, Concombre Et Radis: Smoked salmon spread on a sesame brioche roll with cucumber and radishes

Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Pommes Darphin: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, white wine mustard sauce, and darphin roasted herb potatoes (New)

Bûche de Noël au Chocolat et Caramel: Chocolate fudge Christmas log with a caramel cream center (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream

Spiced Cranberry Punch: Pol Rémy Sparkling Wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, and spiced brown sugar (New)

Chateau Haut Beaumard Cabernet Sauvignon (New)

UK Beer Cart Menu

Location: United Kingdom

Beverage:

Frozen Chocolate Orange Cocktail: Hot chocolate, orange syrup, and blood orange liqueur

Canada Popcorn Cart Menu

Location: Canada

Beverage:

Canadian Hot Toddy: Maple syrup, honey, black tea, lemon juice, cinnamon, and Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky served warm

Yukon Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Canada

Food Items:

Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad

Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie

Beverages:

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter

Regional Icewine

Regional Red Wine

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port Menu

Location: Near Canada

Food Item:

Turkey Poutine: Sweet potato fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions

Beverages:

Keel Farms Pumpkin Hard Cider

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine

Swirled Showcase Menu

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Holiday Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitrogen Pop: Chocolate cake dipped in ganache made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis

Soft-serve in a Cone

Vanilla

Apple-cinnamon

Dark chocolate

Beverages:

Floats: Barq’s Red Crème Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with Vanilla Soft-serve (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola and Cherry Cola

Floats:

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola with dark chocolate soft-serve

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Crème Soda with apple cinnamon soft-serve

Coffee Float: Dark chocolate soft-serve with iced coffee and choice of Mozart Liqueur

Holiday Sweets & Treats Menu

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Item:

Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Choice of Liqueur: Baileys Original Irish Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, or Grand Mariner

Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka

Deschutes Brewery Jubelale (New)

Southern Tier Brewing Co. 2XMAS Ale

Wicked Weed Brewing Hop Cocoa Porter

Beer Flight

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Kālua Pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad

Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise, and yuca chips

Coffee Mocha Cookie topped with coffee-infused buttercream, cocoa nibs, and chocolate-covered espresso beans (New)

Beverages:

Melon Breeze: DOLE Pineapple Juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

The Bruery 5 Golden Rings (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Pineapple Sparkling Wine

Nochebuena Cocina Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Plant-based Chorizo Tamal with cotija and spicy red chile sauce (Plant-based)

Pastelón: Sofrito-marinated beef with sweet plantains and olives

Cinnamon-spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Beverages:

Ponche Navideño: Christmas punch with apple, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves served warm (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Left Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Hot Chocolate Milk Stout (New)

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Cinnamon-glazed Almonds

Cinnamon-glazed Cashews

Cinnamon-glazed Pecans

Fire-roasted Chestnuts

Beverages:

Eggnog (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Eggnog with choice of cordial: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Chestnut Praline Imperial Ale

World Nature

Sunshine Seasons Menu

Location: The Land

Food Items:

Peanut Butter Cookie made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

Location: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage:

Merry Mint Cookie Latte: A festive blend of espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk topped with peppermint whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbs (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream

Our Top Must Haves

The holiday season is incomplete without gingerbread, and the new Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle is sure to satisfy that craving.

The Apple Caramel Crumb Cake will bring back fond memories of beloved apple desserts from the festive season.

Additionally, the return of the Black and White Cookie caters to those following a plant-based diet or avoiding dairy, providing a delicious dessert option for all.

