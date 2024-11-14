Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

There are plenty of options for everyone with over 15 Holiday Kitchens to discover, beginning November 29th.
As the holiday season approaches, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This event will take place from November 29th to December 30th, 2024.

What's Available:

Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle

World Celebration

NEW! Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow Menu

  • Location: CommuniCore Hall

Food Items:

Beverages:

  • Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)
  • Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Gingerbread Milk Shake with whipped cream vodka  
  • Seasonal Wine
  • Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Gingerbread Coffee Porter

Favorites of Festivals Past Food

NEW! Favorites of Festivals Past Menu

  • Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:

  • Reuben Croquettes with pastrami, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with thousand island dipping sauce  
  • Brown Sugar and Mustard-glazed Ham Sliders with cranberry and apple coleslaw on a Hawaiian roll  
  • Bauducco Panettone Holiday Trifle with eggnog custard and cranberry cherry compote  

Beverages:

  • Southern Tier Brewing Co. Tiramisu Imperial Stout
  • Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider
  • Point Snow Pilot Pistachio Nut Brown Ale
  • Beer Flight  

Connections Café Food

World Discovery

Connections Café Menu

  • Location: In World Discovery

Food Item:

  • Holiday Sugar Cookie  

Connections Eatery Menu

  • Location: In World Discovery

Food Item:

  • Holiday Sweater Liege Waffle: Chocolate-coated brioche waffle with a flurry of blizzard themed sprinkles and white chocolate garnish  

Beverage:

  • Coquito Milk Shake: French vanilla gelato, cream of coconut, nutmeg, and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with Bacardí Superior Rum)

Holiday Hearth Desserts Food

Holiday Hearth Desserts Menu

  • Location: The Odyssey  

Food Items:

  • Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with cream cheese icing  
  • Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie  
  • Mouse Crunch made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies  
  • Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath  

Holiday Hearth Desserts Food

  • Apple Caramel Crumb Cake  
  • Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle  

Beverages:

  • Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa: Hot cocoa with whipped cream and TWIX cookie bar pieces (Non-alcoholic beverage)
  • Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA
  • BrewDog Winter Staycation Pecan & Toffee Stout
  • Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout
  • Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Peppermint Schnapps  
  • Beer Flight  

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen Food

World Showcase

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Mexico  

Food Items:

  • Empanada de Pollo: Fried corn tortilla filled with chipotle chicken and potatoes topped with chile rojo salsa, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New)
  • Tamal de Puerco con Mole: Shredded pork in corn masa topped with mole negro, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, slivered almonds, and sesame seeds (New)  
  • Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar  

Beverages:

  • Holiday Margarita: Dos Hombres Mezcal, tequila, cranberry lime juice, allspice and orange blackcurrant liqueurs (New)  
  • Coconut Guavarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, coconut water, guava cream, hint of lime rum, and orange liqueur with a toasted coconut rim (New)  
  • Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur  

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen Food

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: China

Food Items:

  • XO Fried Rice: Chinese sausage, onion, green onion, mushroom, egg, and house-made Hong Kong XO Chili Sauce (New)
  • Beef Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil  
  • Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce  

Beverages:

  • Taro Bubble Milk Tea: Green tea and boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)  
  • Brew Hub Year of the Dragon: Dragon Fruit Lager
  • Butterfly Lantern: Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee syrup, soda water, and white boba  
  • Lychee Martini: Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth (New)  
  • Peach of Longevity: Peach Schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and orange juice (New)  

Refreshment Outpost Food and Drinks

Refreshment Outpost Food and Drinks

Refreshment Outpost Menu

Food Items:

  • Peanut Stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (Plant-based)
  • DOLE Whip Raspberry (Plant-based)  

Beverages:

  • Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Wheat Ale
  • Crooked Can Brewing Company Crème Brûlée Lager
  • Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen Food and Drinks

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Germany

Food Items:

  • Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes  
  • Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage  
  • Hazelnut Linzer Cookie  

Beverages:

  • Possmann Pure Hard Cider
  • von Trapp Brewing Trösten Smoked Dark Lager
  • Köstritzer Schwarzbier
  • Regional Riesling  
  • Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine (Served warm)  
  • Beer Flight

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen Food

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Italy  

Food Items:

  • Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil  
  • Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon  
  • Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream (New)  

Beverages:

  • Bombardino Freddo: Creamy eggnog and Italian brandy
  • Prosecco  
  • Moscato  
  • Chianti  
  • Italian Red Sangria  
  • Italian-inspired Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and limoncello  
  • Peroni Pilsner  

American Holiday Table Food

American Holiday Table Menu

Food Items:

  • Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce  
  • Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and Comeback Sauce  
  • SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces  

Beverages:

  • Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter
  • Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout
  • Beer Flight  

Gingerbread Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake Menu  

  • Location: The American Adventure

Food Item:

  • Gingerbread Funnel Cake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread crumbs, whipped cream, and red and green sprinkles (New)  

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen Food

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Japan

Food Items:

  • Sushi Tree Roll: Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with ikura salmon roe and spicy mayo  
  • Toshikoshi Soba: Buckwheat soba noodle in hot dashi (fish-based) soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion  
  • Mochi Donut Wrap: A soft, chewy fusion pastry served with strawberry, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and sweet red beans wrapped with “gyuhi” rice cake sheet (New)  

Beverages:

  • Ichigo Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink with calpico and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Japanese Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon juice  
  • Chocolate Nigori: Creamy texture of Nigori Sake and rich sweetness and gentle bitterness from chocolate (New)  
  • Sapporo Premium Black Beer  

Holiday Fig Cocktail

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu

  • Location: Morocco  

Food Items:

  • Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
  • Chermoula chicken  
  • Moroccan-spiced lamb  
  • Stone-baked Moroccan bread with dips (Plant-based)  

Beverages:

  • Ciderboys Cranberry Razz Hard Cider (New)  
  • Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider
  • Gulf Stream Brewing Holiday Snakebite
  • Holiday Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling fig liqueur and white cranberry juice  
  • Hard Cider Flight  

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Food

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Between Morocco and France

Food Items:

  • Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard  
  • Smoked Salmon Potato Latke  
  • Potato Latkes (Plant-based)  
  • Rugelach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon  
  • Black and White Cookie (Plant-based)

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour

Beverages:

  • Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout (New)  
  • Frozen New York Whiskey Sour: Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine  

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen Food

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: France

Food Items:

  • Crème De Saumon Fumé en Brioche aux Grains de Sesames, Concombre Et Radis: Smoked salmon spread on a sesame brioche roll with cucumber and radishes  
  • Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Pommes Darphin: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, white wine mustard sauce, and darphin roasted herb potatoes (New)  
  • Bûche de Noël au Chocolat et Caramel: Chocolate fudge Christmas log with a caramel cream center (New)  

Beverages: 

  • Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream  
  • Spiced Cranberry Punch: Pol Rémy Sparkling Wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, and spiced brown sugar (New)  
  • Chateau Haut Beaumard Cabernet Sauvignon (New)  

UK Beer Cart Drinks

UK Beer Cart Menu

  • Location: United Kingdom  

Beverage:  

  • Frozen Chocolate Orange Cocktail: Hot chocolate, orange syrup, and blood orange liqueur  

Canada Popcorn Cart Menu

Location: Canada

Beverage:

  • Canadian Hot Toddy: Maple syrup, honey, black tea, lemon juice, cinnamon, and Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky served warm

Yukon Holiday Kitchen Food

Yukon Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Canada

Food Items:

  • Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad  
  • Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes  
  • Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie

Beverages:

  • Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter
  • Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale
  • Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter
  • Regional Icewine  
  • Regional Red Wine  
  • Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky  
  • Beer Flight  

Turkey Poutine

Refreshment Port Menu

  • Location: Near Canada

Food Item:

  • Turkey Poutine: Sweet potato fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions  

Beverages:  

  • Keel Farms Pumpkin Hard Cider
  • Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine

Holiday Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitrogen Pop

Swirled Showcase Menu

  • Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

  • Holiday Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitrogen Pop: Chocolate cake dipped in ganache made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis  
  • Soft-serve in a Cone  
  • Vanilla
  • Apple-cinnamon  
  • Dark chocolate  

Beverages:

  • Floats: Barq’s Red Crème Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with Vanilla Soft-serve (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola and Cherry Cola
  • Floats:  
  • Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola with dark chocolate soft-serve  
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Crème Soda with apple cinnamon soft-serve  
  • Coffee Float: Dark chocolate soft-serve with iced coffee and choice of Mozart Liqueur  

Holiday Sweets & Treats Food and Drinks

Holiday Sweets & Treats Menu

  • Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Item:

  • Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy  

Beverages:

  • Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Chocolate Peppermint Shake with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Choice of Liqueur: Baileys Original Irish Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, or Grand Mariner
  • Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka  
  • Deschutes Brewery Jubelale (New)  
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co. 2XMAS Ale
  • Wicked Weed Brewing Hop Cocoa Porter
  • Beer Flight  

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Food and Drinks

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

  • Kālua Pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad 
  • Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise, and yuca chips 
  • Coffee Mocha Cookie topped with coffee-infused buttercream, cocoa nibs, and chocolate-covered espresso beans (New)  

Beverages:

  • Melon Breeze: DOLE Pineapple Juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum  
  • The Bruery 5 Golden Rings (New)  
  • Florida Orange Groves Winery Pineapple Sparkling Wine

Nochebuena Cocina Food

Nochebuena Cocina Menu

  • Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

  • Plant-based Chorizo Tamal with cotija and spicy red chile sauce (Plant-based)  
  • Pastelón: Sofrito-marinated beef with sweet plantains and olives  
  • Cinnamon-spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookie  

Beverages:

  • Ponche Navideño: Christmas punch with apple, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves served warm (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Left Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Hot Chocolate Milk Stout (New)  

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Food and Drinks

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Menu

  • Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

  • Cinnamon-glazed Almonds 
  • Cinnamon-glazed Cashews 
  • Cinnamon-glazed Pecans 
  • Fire-roasted Chestnuts 

Beverages:

  • Eggnog (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Eggnog with choice of cordial: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co. Chestnut Praline Imperial Ale

Peanut Butter Cookie

World Nature

Sunshine Seasons Menu  

  • Location: The Land

Food Items:

  • Peanut Butter Cookie made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis

Merry Mint Cookie Latte

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

  • Location: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage:

  • Merry Mint Cookie Latte: A festive blend of espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk topped with peppermint whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbs (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)  
  • Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream

Our Top Must Haves

  • The holiday season is incomplete without gingerbread, and the new Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle is sure to satisfy that craving.
  • The Apple Caramel Crumb Cake will bring back fond memories of beloved apple desserts from the festive season.
  • Additionally, the return of the Black and White Cookie caters to those following a plant-based diet or avoiding dairy, providing a delicious dessert option for all.

