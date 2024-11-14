Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This event will take place from November 29th to December 30th, 2024.
What's Available:
World Celebration
NEW! Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow Menu
- Location: CommuniCore Hall
Food Items:
- Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle (New)
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Gingerbread Milk Shake with whipped cream vodka
- Seasonal Wine
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Gingerbread Coffee Porter
NEW! Favorites of Festivals Past Menu
- Location: CommuniCore Plaza
Food Items:
- Reuben Croquettes with pastrami, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with thousand island dipping sauce
- Brown Sugar and Mustard-glazed Ham Sliders with cranberry and apple coleslaw on a Hawaiian roll
- Bauducco Panettone Holiday Trifle with eggnog custard and cranberry cherry compote
Beverages:
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. Tiramisu Imperial Stout
- Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider
- Point Snow Pilot Pistachio Nut Brown Ale
- Beer Flight
World Discovery
Connections Café Menu
- Location: In World Discovery
Food Item:
- Holiday Sugar Cookie
Connections Eatery Menu
- Location: In World Discovery
Food Item:
- Holiday Sweater Liege Waffle: Chocolate-coated brioche waffle with a flurry of blizzard themed sprinkles and white chocolate garnish
Beverage:
- Coquito Milk Shake: French vanilla gelato, cream of coconut, nutmeg, and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with Bacardí Superior Rum)
Holiday Hearth Desserts Menu
- Location: The Odyssey
Food Items:
- Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with cream cheese icing
- Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie
- Mouse Crunch made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies
- Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath
- Apple Caramel Crumb Cake
- Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa: Hot cocoa with whipped cream and TWIX cookie bar pieces (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA
- BrewDog Winter Staycation Pecan & Toffee Stout
- Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout
- Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Peppermint Schnapps
- Beer Flight
World Showcase
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Mexico
Food Items:
- Empanada de Pollo: Fried corn tortilla filled with chipotle chicken and potatoes topped with chile rojo salsa, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New)
- Tamal de Puerco con Mole: Shredded pork in corn masa topped with mole negro, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, slivered almonds, and sesame seeds (New)
- Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Beverages:
- Holiday Margarita: Dos Hombres Mezcal, tequila, cranberry lime juice, allspice and orange blackcurrant liqueurs (New)
- Coconut Guavarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, coconut water, guava cream, hint of lime rum, and orange liqueur with a toasted coconut rim (New)
- Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: China
Food Items:
- XO Fried Rice: Chinese sausage, onion, green onion, mushroom, egg, and house-made Hong Kong XO Chili Sauce (New)
- Beef Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil
- Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce
Beverages:
- Taro Bubble Milk Tea: Green tea and boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Brew Hub Year of the Dragon: Dragon Fruit Lager
- Butterfly Lantern: Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee syrup, soda water, and white boba
- Lychee Martini: Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth (New)
- Peach of Longevity: Peach Schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and orange juice (New)
Refreshment Outpost Menu
Food Items:
- Peanut Stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (Plant-based)
- DOLE Whip Raspberry (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Wheat Ale
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Crème Brûlée Lager
- Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Germany
Food Items:
- Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes
- Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage
- Hazelnut Linzer Cookie
Beverages:
- Possmann Pure Hard Cider
- von Trapp Brewing Trösten Smoked Dark Lager
- Köstritzer Schwarzbier
- Regional Riesling
- Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine (Served warm)
- Beer Flight
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Italy
Food Items:
- Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil
- Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon
- Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream (New)
Beverages:
- Bombardino Freddo: Creamy eggnog and Italian brandy
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Chianti
- Italian Red Sangria
- Italian-inspired Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
American Holiday Table Menu
- Location: The American Adventure
Food Items:
- Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce
- Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and Comeback Sauce
- SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces
Beverages:
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA
- 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout
- Beer Flight
Funnel Cake Menu
- Location: The American Adventure
Food Item:
- Gingerbread Funnel Cake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread crumbs, whipped cream, and red and green sprinkles (New)
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Japan
Food Items:
- Sushi Tree Roll: Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with ikura salmon roe and spicy mayo
- Toshikoshi Soba: Buckwheat soba noodle in hot dashi (fish-based) soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion
- Mochi Donut Wrap: A soft, chewy fusion pastry served with strawberry, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and sweet red beans wrapped with “gyuhi” rice cake sheet (New)
Beverages:
- Ichigo Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink with calpico and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Japanese Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon juice
- Chocolate Nigori: Creamy texture of Nigori Sake and rich sweetness and gentle bitterness from chocolate (New)
- Sapporo Premium Black Beer
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu
- Location: Morocco
Food Items:
- Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
- Chermoula chicken
- Moroccan-spiced lamb
- Stone-baked Moroccan bread with dips (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Ciderboys Cranberry Razz Hard Cider (New)
- Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider
- Gulf Stream Brewing Holiday Snakebite
- Holiday Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling fig liqueur and white cranberry juice
- Hard Cider Flight
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Between Morocco and France
Food Items:
- Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard
- Smoked Salmon Potato Latke
- Potato Latkes (Plant-based)
- Rugelach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon
- Black and White Cookie (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout (New)
- Frozen New York Whiskey Sour: Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine
Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: France
Food Items:
- Crème De Saumon Fumé en Brioche aux Grains de Sesames, Concombre Et Radis: Smoked salmon spread on a sesame brioche roll with cucumber and radishes
- Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Pommes Darphin: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, white wine mustard sauce, and darphin roasted herb potatoes (New)
- Bûche de Noël au Chocolat et Caramel: Chocolate fudge Christmas log with a caramel cream center (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream
- Spiced Cranberry Punch: Pol Rémy Sparkling Wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, and spiced brown sugar (New)
- Chateau Haut Beaumard Cabernet Sauvignon (New)
UK Beer Cart Menu
- Location: United Kingdom
Beverage:
- Frozen Chocolate Orange Cocktail: Hot chocolate, orange syrup, and blood orange liqueur
Canada Popcorn Cart Menu
Location: Canada
Beverage:
- Canadian Hot Toddy: Maple syrup, honey, black tea, lemon juice, cinnamon, and Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky served warm
Yukon Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Canada
Food Items:
- Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad
- Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes
- Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie
Beverages:
- Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale
- Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter
- Regional Icewine
- Regional Red Wine
- Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky
- Beer Flight
Refreshment Port Menu
- Location: Near Canada
Food Item:
- Turkey Poutine: Sweet potato fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions
Beverages:
- Keel Farms Pumpkin Hard Cider
- Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine
Swirled Showcase Menu
- Location: Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Holiday Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitrogen Pop: Chocolate cake dipped in ganache made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis
- Soft-serve in a Cone
- Vanilla
- Apple-cinnamon
- Dark chocolate
Beverages:
- Floats: Barq’s Red Crème Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with Vanilla Soft-serve (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola and Cherry Cola
- Floats:
- Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Bourbonola with dark chocolate soft-serve
- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Crème Soda with apple cinnamon soft-serve
- Coffee Float: Dark chocolate soft-serve with iced coffee and choice of Mozart Liqueur
Holiday Sweets & Treats Menu
- Location: Near Port of Entry
Food Item:
- Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Choice of Liqueur: Baileys Original Irish Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, or Grand Mariner
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka
- Deschutes Brewery Jubelale (New)
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. 2XMAS Ale
- Wicked Weed Brewing Hop Cocoa Porter
- Beer Flight
Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Kālua Pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad
- Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise, and yuca chips
- Coffee Mocha Cookie topped with coffee-infused buttercream, cocoa nibs, and chocolate-covered espresso beans (New)
Beverages:
- Melon Breeze: DOLE Pineapple Juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
- The Bruery 5 Golden Rings (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Pineapple Sparkling Wine
Nochebuena Cocina Menu
- Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Plant-based Chorizo Tamal with cotija and spicy red chile sauce (Plant-based)
- Pastelón: Sofrito-marinated beef with sweet plantains and olives
- Cinnamon-spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Beverages:
- Ponche Navideño: Christmas punch with apple, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves served warm (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Left Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Hot Chocolate Milk Stout (New)
Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Menu
- Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Food Items:
- Cinnamon-glazed Almonds
- Cinnamon-glazed Cashews
- Cinnamon-glazed Pecans
- Fire-roasted Chestnuts
Beverages:
- Eggnog (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Eggnog with choice of cordial: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. Chestnut Praline Imperial Ale
World Nature
Sunshine Seasons Menu
- Location: The Land
Food Items:
- Peanut Butter Cookie made with Red & Green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu
- Location: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park
Beverage:
- Merry Mint Cookie Latte: A festive blend of espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk topped with peppermint whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbs (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream
Our Top Must Haves
- The holiday season is incomplete without gingerbread, and the new Spaceship Earth Tile Gingerbread Triangle is sure to satisfy that craving.
- The Apple Caramel Crumb Cake will bring back fond memories of beloved apple desserts from the festive season.
- Additionally, the return of the Black and White Cookie caters to those following a plant-based diet or avoiding dairy, providing a delicious dessert option for all.
